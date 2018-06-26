Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Fund managers to make no-deal Brexit plans within 15 weeks

By

Fund managers have just 15 weeks to activate their no-deal Brexit contingency plans, the Investment Association has warned.

Speaking at the IA Annual Policy Conference today, chief executive Chris Cummings says despite there being 40 weeks until Brexit, for fund managers the deadline is a lot closer.

Cummings says: “We did declare from the outset that the longer firms have to wait for legal certainty on the transition period the less valuable that certainty becomes.

He adds: “For firms requiring a minimum of five to six months to restructure their operation there are perhaps only 15 weeks remaining before which they will have to activate their no-deal contingency plans.”

While Cummings appreciates the difficulty the government faces during Brexit negotiations he says “time is running short” for a deal to be struck.

Fund houses slow to unveil Brexit contingency plans

He says: “So while we are pragmatic, we do need to see real evidence of political progress at the upcoming European Council meeting to give greater confidence to firms who want to continue to base their operations and their personnel in the UK.

“All of this must be underpinned by a series of regulatory cooperation agreements that need to be signed. Otherwise contract continuity will escape us and data may simply evaporate.”

In May, Legal and General Investment Management was given regulatory approval for a new business unit in Dublin as part of a plan to shift part of its operations ahead of Brexit.

Other fund houses, including Columbia Threadneedle and M&G, have made moves to shift EU customer assets from UK Oeic ranges to equivalent funds in Luxembourg Sicav ranges.

Also speaking at the event, Legal & General Investment Management personal investing head Helena Morrissey says the asset management sector needs to capitalise on its innovative services to open up future trade opportunities once Brexit happens.

Morrissey says: “I am not glossing over the technical in ensuring we have open access to Europe, but we do need to make sure that we are reinforcing what we are good at.”

She adds: “The EU is not going to want to give us special privileges. We need to work bilaterally with our counterparts who want access to Britain. the most important thing is to play the offence game.”

Recommended
1

Savers wary of Brexit impact on pensions

Nearly half of savers believe Brexit is bad news for their pension pot, according to Aegon research. Findings from the Aegon Retirement Confidence Survey show 42 per cent of those polled think the value of their pension fund will fall as a result of Brexit. Of the 964 people surveyed, just 5 per cent think Brexit […]

Insurance - thumbnail

How protection can save Christmas

By Jennifer Gilchrist, Product Lead, Design Imagine the scene: in the build-up to the busiest time of year at Santa Corp. offices, Santa Claus has slipped on the ice and suffered a serious injury. He’s desperate to get back to work, but the orders from Doctor Elf are firm — no work for at least […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com