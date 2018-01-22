Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Fund managers’ fees outed as Mifid II disclosure rules take effect

By

Some fund managers’ costs have been shown to increase at least two times beyond the ongoing charges figure, as Mifid II rules around fee disclosure take effect.

According to research by the Financial Times and the Lang Cat, the cost of investing in funds run by investment giants including BlackRock and Vanguard can double once transaction fees are included alongside the OCF.

Under Mifid II, which came into force on 3 January, fund houses must disclose all charges relating to a product to investors upfront.

The research found that once platform and performance fees are included costs can be up to four times higher than the OCF.

Providers review adviser marketing amid Mifid II inducements confusion

The research gave the example of the Henderson UK Absolute Return fund, which has an OCF of 1.06 per cent and transaction costs of 79 basis points, which takes the total cost of ownership to 1.85 per cent. However, if a performance fee and a platform fee is incurred – the research used Hargreaves Lansdown as an illustration – then the total cost increases to an average of 3.82 per cent.

It should also be noted that the Henderson UK Absolute Return fund is the only one out of the 20 funds analysed with a performance fee; it has an incidental charge of 1.53 per cent. This only applies if the performance hurdle is reached.

Seven of the 20 funds analysed did not charge transaction fees, however the Lang Cat says it is unclear if that is actually the case or if those costs are being met from company profits rather than borne by the fund.

Lang Cat consulting director Mike Barrett says: “No-one’s charges have actually gone up. Investors have always been paying these fees, it’s just that the fund groups now have to tell you what they are charging.”

He adds: “It’s taken EU regulation to get this out in the open, rather than transparency being the default position. Now we’ve come this far, we also need those firms who are disclosing a zero cost to explain the basis of their assumptions.”

Elsewhere, Money Marketing reported last week that an FCA panel set up following the regulator’s asset management market study tasked with creating a template to improve charge transparency is to start testing a draft version in the coming weeks.

Chair of the institutional disclosure working group Chris Sier says the template testing will be followed by a public meeting in February where the working group and other FCA staff will discuss the results of the testing with a wider group of asset managers.

Recommended

Compliance tip: Key changes to comply with Mifid II

The Insurance Distribution Directive, General Data Protection Regulation and Mifid II all impact how firms interact with clients, leading to necessary changes to client agreements. Here we consider the main alterations that will need to have been made to comply with Mifid II. It has always been necessary to describe the service to be received […]

‘Bizarre at best’: Industry offers mixed reaction as Mifid II comes into force

Investment leaders have given Mifid II a mixed welcome as the new EU regulations come into force today. The regulations are designed to improve consumer protection and accountability when investing. Speaking on the BBC’s Today programme this morning, trading platform Liquidnet’s market structure head Rebecca Healey said the rules would improve transparency of investment costs […]

FCA logo glass 2 620x430
1

FCA welcomes grace period for LEIs under Mifid II

The FCA has welcomed the European regulator’s decision to allow a grace period for the introduction of legal entity identifiers under Mifid II. The European Securities and Markets Authority announced this morning that it was aware that not all investment firms would be able to obtain LEI codes from their clients ahead of Mifid II […]

Euro-flag-European-EU-700.jpg

Providers review adviser marketing amid Mifid II inducements confusion

Providers are reviewing their marketing packages to advisers at conferences and on websites amid concerns they will fall foul of new inducement rules under Mifid II. Mifid II, which came into force on 3 January, brought in more stringent rules around “non-monetary benefits” from providers to advisers. The rules have been translated into the FCA conduct of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Tax-Taxation-Blocks-700.jpg
2

Advisers favour single rate of pension tax relief

A majority of independent financial advisers think there should be a single rate of tax relief according to this week’s Money Marketing poll. More than 120 advisers took part in the poll with 77 in favour of a single rate of tax relief, 39 against and six undecided. Yellowtail Financial planning managing director Dennis Hall […]

FCA writes to advisers over ‘commoditised’ DB transfer processes

The FCA has issued a warning over ‘commoditised’ defined benefit pension transfers running the risk of unsuitable advice. In a letter sent to advisers holding pension transfer permissions, the regulator reminds planners that a “key area” of its focus is on pension transfers, and that it will later this year be contacting all firms to […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Justin Modray 22nd January 2018 at 10:26 am

    Am I missing something?

    “The research gave the example of the Henderson UK Absolute return fund, which has an OCF of 1.06 per cent and transaction costs of 79 basis points, which takes the total cost of ownership to 1.85 per cent. However, if a platform fee is incurred – the research used Hargreaves Lansdown as an illustration – then the total cost increases to an average of 3.82 per cent.”

    1.85% TCO & 0.45% HL platform charge = 2.30%, not 3.82%?

  2. Patrick Schan 22nd January 2018 at 11:12 am

    Please note, “It’s taken EU regulation to get this out in the open”.
    Once we leave the EU there will be quite a few instances where the friends of the Conservative party will keep things hidden; as they do with offshore investments which, I gather, the UK refuse to co-operate with the EU in taking action on.

    • Steve D 22nd January 2018 at 12:56 pm

      I was thinking along similar lines Patrick; why has it taken this directive to uncover the true costs? TCF and transparency have been working for a fair few years now and surely all of this information is disclosed in their regulatory reporting (isn’t it?). I wasn’t too concerned before, but now I can see why people were getting hot under the collar about it!

Leave a comment