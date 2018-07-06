Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Fund manager slashes competition probe penalty provision

By

Fund manager River and Mercantile has reduced the amount it set aside for a potential penalty relating to a FCA competition probe by £900,000.

In March, River and Mercantile said it set aside £1m through a reduction in director pay in response to the regulator’s investigation.

In a trading update today, the firm says that has now been reduced to £109,000.

The statement says: “The group received guidance from the FCA on the likely quantum of penalty should one be imposed. The provision has been adjusted to reflect this guidance.”

Last November it was revealed the FCA was investigating four fund managers – Artemis Investment Management, Hargreave Hale, Newton Investment Management and River & Mercantile Asset Management – over allegations they broke competition law.

The firms were said to have shared information relating to one or two initial public offerings and one placing, shortly before the share prices were set.

River and Mercantile chief executive Mike Faulkner says: “The group continues to co-operate fully with the FCA in this complex matter and we will provide further updates when the FCA reaches its final decision in due course.”

Recommended

British Pounds in a Mouse Trap

Platform pressure: DFM offerings latest to raise competition concerns

Are model portfolio platform deals stopping clients leaving? Charges for model portfolios offered by discretionary fund managers on platforms have been called into question as the regulator’s deadline for publishing findings from its platform market study creeps closer. The FCA is expected to publish its interim report on the platform market in the summer and […]

Justin Cash, Editor of Money Marketing
1

Editor’s note: More competition will limit replatforming pain

A few months ago, I glibly tweeted asking for examples of replatforming projects that advisers believed had gone well. I wasn’t exactly inundated with positive responses. Even some of the most astute market watchers failed to predict the phenomenal growth of advised assets held on platforms over the past decade. With the added volume and […]

Rubber-Stamp-Approve-Attr-Sarah-Parrot-700x450.jpg

Aegon completes acquisition of BlackRock’s DC book

Aegon has completed the final stage of a deal to acquire all of BlackRock’s defined contribution platform and administration business in the UK. In May 2016 Aegon revealed it would purchase BlackRock’s DC business to create a workplace savings platform. Last week a court approved the deal so £15bn worth of assets and 450,000 customers […]

Stockmarket-Stock-Market-FTSE-Performance-700x450.jpg

Emerging markets 2018: A renewed credit cycle?

Ewan Thompson, Head of Emerging Market Equities, Neptune Given the significant discount of emerging market assets to developed market and the economic and earnings growth premium available, emerging markets look set to continue to outperform developed peers and regain much of the considerable underperformance experienced in the highly atypical period of 2010-2016. Read more here […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Tracey Evans: Drawdown problems are a ticking time bomb

Over the last few weeks I’ve been reviewing recent reports available to the advisory community. The one which particularly caught my attention was “Drawdown: Is it working for consumers?” which was produced by Zurich. It is based on a YouGov survey of 742 people who have moved into drawdown since pension freedoms began. The main points I pulled from the research […]

Richard-Buxton-600x385.jpg

OMGI reveals new name

Old Mutual Global Investors will be renamed Merian Global Investors from the autumn. The name change follows the completion of the sale of the single-strategy business to TA Associates last week. The exact date of the renaming is yet to be confirmed with OMGI going by its current name until then. OMGI chief executive Richard […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com