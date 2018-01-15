Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Fund groups lobby Treasury for tax deals on repatriated cash

By

EU-Euro-Europe-Eurozone-700x450.jpgFund managers are holding discussions with the Treasury to get favourable tax treatments if they move billions of pounds of cash from Europe to the UK after Brexit.

It is understood a group of asset managers is asking the government about repatriating UK investors’ money if the EU changes the regulation of the UK investment industry, the FT reports.

Around $1trn is managed by UK-based fund managers for funds based in Ireland or Luxembourg.

An industry person familiar with the discussions tells the FT: “[We have been] talking to UK Treasury about bringing that money back . . . it would be relatively easy for the UK to say that [asset managers] who wants to move cash, here’s this expedited model.

“You could take Dublin and Luxembourg’s lunch. The UK can offer an easy way to switch back with no tax consequences. [The government] could use it in as a threat in negotiations. The Treasury recognises there is an opportunity.”

The Treasury is understood to consider such a move to be premature since there are no current plans to change the rules governing asset management.

The talks with fund groups have been prompted from fears that after Brexit they might lose or face restriction on the “delegation” of funds, which allows funds to be set up and regulated in one country such as Luxembourg while managed and sold in another, like London.

A Treasury spokesman says: “The UK is a world leader in asset management and the industry plays a pivotal role in the UK economy.

“The government meets regularly with the asset management industry to understand the challenges it faces, as well as potential opportunities, and has done so long before the EU referendum.”

Recommended

Govt leaves long-term customs union on table after Brexit

Remaining in a future customs union with the EU after Brexit appears to have been left on the table by the Government in correspondence between the Chancellor and the chair of an influential group of MPs. Treasury select committee head Nicky Morgan wrote to Chancellor Philip Hammond last month to clarify, among other things, evidence […]

FCA expecting passporting to continue post-Brexit

Firms and funds solely regulated in the UK by the FCA will need to give the regulator notice the day before the UK officially exits the EU if they want to benefit from a temporary permissions regime, proposed by the Government today. While an implementation period is still yet to be agreed, a statement from […]

1

Brexit: Number of firms announcing relocation plans doubles in 2017

This year more than double the number of companies have announced plans to relocate jobs due to Brexit compared to 2016. Last year 12 financial services firms announced that around 12,500 jobs would move out of the UK as a consequence of Brexit, but while the number of firms has risen to 26, the total […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Succession buys four more firms

Succession Group has acquired four more firms, which will add £255m in combined funds under management to the company. The acquired companies are Glasgow-based Independent Advisors (Scotland) and one of its appointed representatives Fergus Muirhead, London-based Booth Wealth Management and Warwickshire-based Rossmore Financial Services. Succession has bought 47 business between January 2014 and 31 December […]

Scottish Widows eyes hybrid drawdown launch

Scottish Widows is eyeing the launch of a hybrid drawdown product, Money Marketing understands. In a new magazine for advisers launched today, the provider notes the FCA’s observation “that product innovation has been limited for mass market investors in drawdown” and alludes to “announcements on that front later this year” from Scottish Widows. Providers have […]

Comments

    Leave a comment