Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FTSE rises on hung parliament but banks take hit

Index gains but Lloyds drops more than 3 per cent in early trading

By
Financial-Graph-Stock-Performance-700x450.jpg

The FTSE rose 1.3 per cent minutes after opening this morning on news that the UK faces a hung parliament.

The positive move comes as sterling saw initial drops of 2 per cent against the dollar overnight.

The large-cap index has been strongly driven by currency moves since the UK’s vote last June to leave the European Union.

The FTSE 250 was down slightly by 0.35 per cent.

Banks and builders appear to have suffered from the result with Lloyds Bank falling 3.2 per cent, while RBS and Barclays suffered slightly smaller loses.

Taylor Whimpey lost 3.4 per cent, followed by Barratt and Persimmon, which also suffered loses.

Despite polls narrowing substantially over the course of the election campaign, a Conservative-led government was considered the most likely result from UK elections by markets.

Most Read

Recommended

Pounds Sterling UK currency money 480

‘Volatility is the only certainty’: Pound drops on hung parliament

Theresa May’s gamble to trigger a general election ahead of Brexit negotiations has backfired as sterling has fallen on an unexpected swing to the Labour Party. Sterling fell 2 per cent initially hitting a two-month low of $1.2693, but has since regained some ground. The fall in sterling is set to hit the FTSE 250. “We […]

Protecting long-term savings from short-term policy

By Jamie Clark, Business Development Manager The pensions revolution is almost upon us. As with any revolution, there will be winners and losers. The winners in this case could presumably be the politicians that orchestrated pensions freedom and choice just before the general election. As for the losers, there may be many thousands of people […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest careers

Financial Consultant

Nationwide Opportunities - Basic Salary - £44,500, realistic OTE circa £73,000

Independent Financial Adviser

Lincolnshire / East Yorkshire (DN31 1LW) - Competitive (depending on experience) + performance related bonus structure in place

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Grey Area 9th June 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Given the FTSE derives most of it’s revenue from non-sterling business it’s rise is simply a reflection of the pounds losses. The FTSE ceased being a reflection of the soundness of the UK economy many years ago.

Leave a comment