FTSE CEOs see pay drop by 15%

By

FTSE 100 chief executives have seen their pay fall to its lowest level in five years, according to the FT.

Deloitte analysis of filings in the latest season of annual general meetings shows the median pay for chief executives was £3.4m in the last financial year, down from £4m in the previous period. It is the lowest level since 2014 when companies were required to provide a single figure for total pay for the first time.

It is reported that this is due to high-profile pay revolts, most notably at Standard Chartered which saw more than a third of shareholders vote against the company’s new pay policy after it was revealed its chief executive Bill Winters had an annual pension allowance of 40 per cent of his cash salary – or £474,000.

Deloitte vice chairman Stephen Cahill says: “Since the introduction of the 2014 reporting and voting regime, we have seen remuneration levels stabilise and a significant shift in the simplification of pay packages.”

“Under the vast majority of long-term incentive plans, executives will now have to wait five years to receive any shares.”

The analysis shows almost a third of CEOs received no increase in base salary, with a median salary increase overall at 2 per cent.

Cahill adds there has been more pressure from investors for improved transparency around bonus plans. Bonus payouts remained similar to the previous year, at a median level of 7 per cent of salary, compared with 72 per cent in the previous year.

The study adds investors are now taking aim at FTSE 250 businesses, highlighting concerns that smaller companies fail to embrace the corporate responsibility of larger peers.

