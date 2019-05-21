Money Marketing
FTSE 100 bosses’ 25% pension contributions defy IA lobbying

FTSE 100 companies on average provided their chief executives with pension contributions worth 25 per cent of basic pay in 2018 a report finds.

Pensions advisory firm LCP’s annual report of FTSE 100 pension schemes shows contributions of workers still lag behind those of bosses.

LCP says only 15 per cent of the FTSE 100 currently pay pension contributions or cash to their chief executives in line with the rates paid to their workforce.

This is despite mounting pressure from trade groups such as the Investment Association that want to highlight companies where pensions to executives are outstripping the majority of the workforce.

LCP’s report also shows FTSE 100 companies have continued to pay more in shareholder dividends than pension contributions, paying around £90bn in dividends, seven times more than the £13bn paid to pension schemes.

This increase from 2017, when dividends were six times contributions, is due to higher dividend payments, rather than a drop-in contributions.

The study also points out FTSE 100 firms have moved away from equities in favour of other asset classes. It is the first time equities holdings make up less than 20 per cent of their pension assets.

Only 12 years ago it was 50 per cent but a chart LCP has produced in the report [see below] shows the steady move from equities to bonds year after year.

LCP partner and lead author of the report Phil Cuddeford says: “It is critical to go beyond the single headline statistic when it comes to drawing conclusions on the contributions or dividends debate. There will be many factors to consider and certainly no one-size-fits-all answer.”

