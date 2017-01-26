FSCS warns over scammers pretending to be compensation scheme

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme is warning of an email scam where consumers are being promised a $5.7m (£4.5m) payment from the lifeboat fund.

The email includes a fake form asking people to give personal information and a fake identity card claiming to be from an FSCS staff member.

A statement from the FSCS says: “Neither is from the scheme. No one by that name works for us. Providing any personal information may compromise your data.”

The FSCS is telling people not to respond to the email or give any information.

The statement says: “The FSCS does not approach people in this manner.”

The FSCS is telling people to delete the emails and block the sender from using their email settings.

FSCS chief executive Mark Neale says: “Sadly such scams are one of the plagues of modern life. They prey on people and try to lure them into handing over their personal information on the promise of riches. Don’t let scammers get away with this. The FSCS will never approach you in this way. Stay safe. Do not respond to these emails or provide any personal information.”