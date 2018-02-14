FSCS warns over more scam emails

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has urged the public to ignore emails from potential scammers claiming to be connected to the lifeboat fund.

In an update on its website, the FSCS asks consumers not to respond to approaches from Bonham Holdsworth or Jefford W. Rangham.

The lifeboat fund does not provide full details on the nature of its concerns or the claims being made by the individuals, but implies they are claiming that they are linked to the FSCS in some way.

The note reads: “FSCS is warning consumers to avoid emails addressed from Bonham Holdsworth or Jefford W. Rangham. FSCS is not connected with these two individuals in any way and would not contact you via email. Please avoid falling victim to a potential scam or fraud. Protect your details; do not provide any information to this person.”

The lifeboat fund was repeatedly targeted by copycat scammers last year, who pretended to represent the FSCS to get consumers who hand over their details.

The FSCS reported two instances of such scams in just six weeks around October, and another in January.

In its latest note, the compensation fund urges consumers to consult the FCA’s Scam Smart campaign for further information on fraud.