Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FSCS warns over more scam emails

By

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has urged the public to ignore emails from potential scammers claiming to be connected to the lifeboat fund.

In an update on its website, the FSCS asks consumers not to respond to approaches from Bonham Holdsworth or Jefford W. Rangham.

The lifeboat fund does not provide full details on the nature of its concerns or the claims being made by the individuals, but implies they are claiming that they are linked to the FSCS in some way.

The note reads: “FSCS is warning consumers to avoid emails addressed from Bonham Holdsworth or Jefford W. Rangham. FSCS is not connected with these two individuals in any way and would not contact you via email. Please avoid falling victim to a potential scam or fraud. Protect your details; do not provide any information to this person.”

How are your FSCS levies calculated?

The lifeboat fund was repeatedly targeted by copycat scammers last year, who pretended to represent the FSCS to get consumers who hand over their details.

The FSCS reported two instances of such scams in just six weeks around October, and another in January.

In its latest note, the compensation fund urges consumers to consult the FCA’s Scam Smart campaign for further information on fraud.

Recommended

Telephone-Phone-Business-Finance-General-700.jpg

Pru to give building society’s members financial advice

Prudential Financial Planning has agreed to offer financial advice to Cambridge Building Society’s mortgage customers. Prudential will advise on protection and also investment, pension and retirement planning if the customer asks for it. The service will be mostly telephone-based but face-to-face meetings can be arranged. Back in business: Is the Man from the Pru set […]

2

Another British Steel adviser loses pension transfer permissions

An IFA firm that was critical of the media’s coverage of the British Steel pension scandal has stopped advising on pension transfers, following intervention from the regulator. The firm, County Capital Wealth Management – which also trades as The Pension Review Service – says it has voluntary suspended its pension transfer permissions, but expects this […]

Gail Counihan

Is the hype around electric vehicles justified?

In order to muscle conventional vehicles off the road and become the dominant technology, electric vehicles need to be able to hold their own in three important ways: performance, practicality and affordability. Gail Counihan, Responsible Investment Analyst at Royal London Asset Management, takes a closer look at these three areas. Read the article here Past […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpg
9

British Steel IFA Active Wealth goes into liquidation

Active Wealth, one of nine firms that has stopped giving pension transfer advice in light of the British Steel pension saga, has gone into liquidation. An insolvency notice published by The Gazette on 12 February shows liquidator Crossfields was appointed on 5 February by the creditors. The Midlands-based firm has attracted attention for its role […]

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpg
4

Transparency will ‘force down’ adviser fees

Costs transparency will eventually force advisers to lower what they can charge clients overall, to 1.5 per cent a year, according to Lang Cat principal Mark Polson. Polson believes regulations such as Mifid II will steadily increase pressure on advisers and make it harder for them to justify fees above 1.5 per cent. Speaking at […]

Comments

    Leave a comment