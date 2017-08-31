FSCS warns consumers over funeral plan coverage

Money Marketing

Funeral-Flowers-Coffin-Life cover-2013Lifeboat fund the Financial Services Compensation Scheme has warned consumers that they may not be able to claim money back from the fund if their funeral plan provider goes bust.

In a post on its website yesterday, the FSCS said that there were only “limited circumstances” in which it could pay out, and that it would normally not be able to protect plans paid either monthly or with a lump sum.

The FSCS said: “Whilst funeral plan providers can be regulated by the FCA the vast majority choose to use exemptions available to them which means they are not. Even if a regulated funeral plan provider were to sell a funeral plan to an individual, this would not be covered by the FSCS because these products are not categorised as a ‘designated investment’ under FSCS’s compensation rules.”

The FSCS noted there may be cases where funeral plan providers use insurance companies and investment trusts and these go bust, where money could be returned to the plan provider or trustees.

However, the provider or trustees would then decide themselves on where the money would be distributed.

The FSCS said: “Having paid compensation, FSCS is not responsible for the decisions that funeral plan providers or investment fund trustees may make. It is unlikely that FSCS would be able to pay compensation directly to individuals.”

Fairer Finance managing director James Daley says: “We’re delighted to see FSCS bringing some clarity to where its coverage lies and doesn’t lie around funeral plans.

“The fact remains that no funeral plan customers have recourse to FSCS if their plan provider was to become insolvent. Yet most people think funeral plans are subject to the same regulation and consumer protection as general insurance product.”

  1. Steve Graham 31st August 2017 at 8:50 am

    What is the difference between a “designated investment” above and an Unregulated Collective (or otherwise) Investment that turns out to be worthless?

    A wider “No Compensation” stance from the FSCS would help reduce levies substantially and bring back the balance towards Caveat Emptor.

  2. Nicholas Pleasure 31st August 2017 at 9:19 am

    The reality is that most funeral plans do not work as an insurer and it is the undertaker that is actually taking the risk! After commission and costs, the clients money is invested in the funeral plan trust fund and the idea is that it grows. Whether or not it does, the undertaker agrees up front that they will accept the value of that clients pot as full payment for the services agreed in the plan.

    Therefore, barring fraud or theft of the fund these plans are reasonably secure.

    • Sascha Klauss 31st August 2017 at 10:08 am

      The undertaker is taking the risk that the costs for its services increase by more than the growth in the trust fund.

      Which is a very limited risk given that funeral plans are very specific on what they cover, and when the time comes the relatives can usually be squeezed for extras that the funeral plan didn’t cover.

      Either way the undertaker is on the hook for the difference between a percentage and another percentage. (Growth rate of trust fund and inflation of wholesale funeral costs.)

      The punter by contrast is on the hook for the *entire* 100% capital being lost if the funeral plan provider goes bust.

      The plans are as reasonably secure as Farepak was.

      It is very definitely the punter who is taking the risk.

  3. John Reilly 31st August 2017 at 9:34 am

    ‘…..not categorised as a ‘designated investment’ under FSCS’s compensation rules’.

    It’s a shame that some UCIS investing in Ukrainian Car Parking Spaces can’t be excluded. I’m sure it all makes sense to someone and was a really good idea when thought up, but for the life of me I can’t understand any of this.

