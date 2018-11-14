Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FSCS still processing 2,000 Beaufort Securities cases

By

Two thousand clients of discretionary fund manager Beaufort Securities are yet to be refunded close to a year on from its closure to new business.

Confirming it is still working on around 2,000 cases, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme says 3,000 of a total 17,500 retail clients affected will be given a “large part” of their funds and assets from this week, however.

The 3,000 Beaufort clients that will receive assets back this month have been transferred to broker The Share Centre, and a tranche of cash and assets are being returned to them as a result of a collaboration between the lifeboat fund and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Around 2,700 clients with whose claims did not exceed £2,000 were compensated in April, while a further 12,000 were moved across to The Share Centre three weeks ago.

Beaufort Securities became the target of both FBI investigations in the US and FCA sanctions in the UK earlier this year.

The FBI allege Beaufort” engaged in an elaborate multi-year scheme to defraud the investing public of millions of dollars through deceit and manipulative stock trading, and then worked to launder the fraudulent proceeds through off-shore bank accounts and the art world”.

FSCS: Beaufort Securities shows we do more than just compensate

Broker AFH Private Wealth has also assisted 350 Beaufort clients in Wales this week.

FSCS chief executive Mark Neale says: “Most Beaufort clients have now gained access to their money and assets, after months of hard work by FSCS and PwC. Thanks to the continuing collaboration by both organisations, the majority of clients are now back on track.”

There are no plans for the lifeboat fund to raise supplementary funds to meet the costs of the DFM collapse.

Neale confirms that the default is around £50m or less and will be spread out over 12 months, meaning remaining clients may be waiting until April.

Recommended
1

Pensions regulator nears DB transfer template for advisers

The Pensions Regulator says a template designed to help scheme administrators give advisers standardised information about members who want to transfer out of defined benefit schemes will be available soon. Speaking at The Great Pension Debate III in London today, TPR executive director for regulatory policy David Fairs gave an update on how the template […]
26

Steve Bee: Hammond ignores Waspi women again

The chancellor’s last Budget before Brexit extended generosity to many, but made no mention at all of the plight of the four million women in financial hardship due to the recent seismic shifts in the state pension age. As Hammond took a seat at the end of his speech, some of the 80 or so […]

Profile: ‘Financial advice has been like a swear word to accountants’

Critchleys chief executive on how accountants have finally grown to respect financial advisers Relationships between financial advisers and accountants range from the good, the bad to the downright ugly. Some advisers talk fondly of their experience running an advice service out of their local accountancy firm’s offices, while others recall joint ventures that failed due to the firms involved […]

What can drive the India story forward?

By Kunal Desai, head of Indian equities, Neptune Since the election of Narendra Modi as prime minister in May 2014, Indian equities have gone on to outperform both developed and emerging markets. A busy period of governmental and economic reforms, a lower oil price and falling political risk have been the primary drivers over this […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Aegon hires ex-Fidelity strategy head for platform role

Aegon has appointed ex-Fidelity strategy head Ed Dymott (pictured) to the newly created role of managing director for transformation, innovation and growth. Aegon says Dymott will be responsible for strategic planning and ensuring the business is well placed to capitalise on changes in adviser and customer needs. This will involve analysis of industry developments including the latest […]

Davies-Damian-Timebank

Damian Davies: What a paraplanner passport might look like

With so many different expectations, this simple document can provide a snapshot of the type of paraplanner behind the CV I am finding paraplanners and their employers are starting to get more and more divided, as neither really understands what the other does for them. On the one hand, I am speaking to business owners who […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com