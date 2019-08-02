Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FSCS step closer to accepting LC&F compensation claims

By

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme is a step closer to accepting compensation claims from London Capital and Finance investors.

Surge, the marketing firm used by the collapsed mini-bond provider, has agreed to share information with the lifeboat fund.

The FSCS says “it will be some time until [it] is ready to make any further announcements on the process”, as it does not have all the information to start accepting claims.

“A cooperative meeting” between FSCS and Surge took place within the last month, an update published today reveals.

Surge, which is thought to have sourced and “advised” investors for LC&F has agreed to provide further information to help the FSCS investigation.

Collapsed mini-bond firm’s Google adverts under the spotlight

An FSCS spokeswoman did not comment on the nature of information as the investigation is still ongoing.

However, bondholder communication from LC&F administrators Smith and Williamson showed that “the joint administrators do not yet have access to the call recordings database of calls between the LC&F or Surge employees and bondholders in relation to their investments.”

The administrators previously revealed that the FSCS is taking steps to secure call recordings.

Surge employees acted as representatives of LC&F and FSCS has already revealed its investigation found a “number of cases” where the marketing firm “gave advice” to investors.

Last month, FSCS said it was satisfied that LC&F “is vicariously liable for Surge’s actions”.

It deemed Surge, which is not regulated by the FCA, acted as an “LC&F agent with actual or ostensible authority”.

Surge took 25 per cent commission on investors funds, making some £60m.

The FSCS fact-finding questionnaire into how Surge employees recommended LC&F mini-bonds has been completed by almost half of the investors since it went live last month.

A total of 5,500 investors out of 11,500 investors have completed the survey.

The FSCS has encouraged the remaining bondholders to do the same.

Recommended

Risk-reward-attitude-profit

Drawdown investors in profit but face volatility

Investors in drawdown have experienced positive returns since the pension freedoms started despite big swings in certain asset classes, Aegon research says. The analysis of Morningstar Direct data produced by Aegon looks at an individual with a £400,000 pension pot taking a £20,000 annual income from day one of the pension freedoms. Aegon then tracked […]
4

Govt proposes NHS pensions shake up to defuse crisis

High earning doctors should be able to reduce their pension contributions to avoid being penalised by the tapered annual allowance, the government says. A consultation published by the Department of Health and Social Care suggests a ‘50/50’ proposal where members could reduce the amount of pension they build up alongside the amount paid. Health professionals […]

Openwork boosts headcount with poaches from Quilter and Blackrock

Advice network and consolidator Openwork has poached two executives from rival firms as it looks to expand its wealth channel team. Quilter wealth relationship management team leader Abbie Gibson will join Openwork as head of wealth advice and sales processes. The network has also recruited former BlackRock vice president of product marketing, Alison Bruford, for […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing
2

Keith Richards: FCA should gather data from PI insurers directly

Personal Finance Society chief executive Keith Richards has called on the FCA to be more proactive in its upcoming professional indemnity insurance data collection by approaching insurers directly. The FCA outlined its plans to change the data it collects on intermediaries’ PI insurance cover in a consultation paper published earlier this week. This will affect […]

A female Caucasian doctor and a young girl of African descent are indoors in a hospital room. The girl has cancer. She is being comforted by her doctor while being hooked up to an IV.

Pension taxes ‘force’ 42% of NHS GPs to cut hours 

Thousands of NHS staff have reduced their working hours due to pension tax rules, according to the British Medical Association. The trade union surveyed 6,170 GPs and consultants to find out how their work patterns are changing due to the annual allowance and lifetime allowance. It finds 42 per cent of GPs have already reduced […]

Bray-Phil

Five minutes with…Yardstick Agency’s Phil Bray

Director of The Yardstick Agency Phil Bray on how advisers can show they are value for money and whether profit levels are sustainable. Catch him speaking at the Money Marketing Interactive conference on 12 September in Harrogate. What soft skills are needed for a modern adviser and why? The key skill advisers and planners need is […]

Comments

There are 5 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Mark Walker 2nd August 2019 at 1:46 pm

    I am baffled how unregulated Surge can offer “advice” to investors , and then the FSCS pick up the bill. Did Surge pay anything into the scheme from the 60 million they raked off ?

  2. John Stirling 2nd August 2019 at 3:29 pm

    It’s simple Mark, someone has to be guilty as otherwise people will lose out. Truthfully some of them were victims, just not of advice. It is pretty much a poster child for regulatory failure, but if somehow a way can be found of compensating the victims and having the regulated industry pick the bill up then when the investigation into regulatory failure kicks off it’s less urgent as the investors themselves aren’t clamouring for justice.

  3. Geoff Sharpe 2nd August 2019 at 4:41 pm

    Anything which deducts 25% from the initial investment is likely to lead to a poor consumer outcome, presumably being unregulated there was no disclosure of commissions, if I were an investor I would have to be pretty stupid to want to lose a quarter of my money just to set up the investment.

    Once again somebody knew what was going on, did nothing, and we pay the bill.Maybe consumers should take some responsibility for their own actions, if it looks too good to be true then steer clear.

  4. Tim Harvey 2nd August 2019 at 4:49 pm

    I think its high time that we invoiced our clients separately for the FSCS bills we receive so they know the state of failure and why they are expected to bail out people and businesses who did daft things. I predict comments along the lines of: “its not fair!”

    • Liam Duggan 2nd August 2019 at 5:44 pm

      I had an existing client who approached me about investing money into this a couple of years ago on the basis of a guaranteed 8% return. The first thing I told him was if it sounds too good to be true it probably was. Second thing I told him was to steer clear as the scheme was not covered by the FSCS. He took my advice and left alone. I agree with other comments. It is almost as if the FCA is looking for ways to pay compensation to clear up its own failures and appease the general public.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com