Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FSCS set to return cash over collapsed DFM

By

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has said it should begin returning money to investors in collapsed discretionary fund manager Strand Capital as early as next month.

The London-based DFM had around 3,000 clients when it was put into special administration in May last year. The FSCS declared it in the default the same month, opening up compensation claims against the £86m in assets under management at Strand.

An administrators report details a host of failures in the run up to its collapse, including being unable to value the commission payments that would have been due, unidentified bank accounts within the firm, and a failure to have enough money to extend its professional indemnity insurance.

IFAs with money with the firm had to be contacted individually after administrators were unable to get a comprehensive list of client names and holdings from a director.

Administrators detail litany of failures at collapsed DFM

In January the lifeboat fund estimated that £6m would be due in compensation.

A further update today on the FSCS’ website says that the lifeboat fund “anticipates making the first payments during the course of April or May 2018” in respect of returning client cash and assets.

Last November, Money Marketing spoke with one of the key insolvency specialists at Strand’s administrator, Smith & Williamson, for an insight on how the process was progressing.

The FSCS says it is has worked extensively with Smith & Williamson on what arrangements for returning cash and assets to Strand’s customers should be in place.

Recommended

2

FCA wins case against £16m unauthorised investment scheme

The FCA has won a key court case over the promotion of unauthorised investment schemes. The High Court has found that Capital Alternatives, which ran investment schemes involving rice farm harvests in Sierra Leone and carbon credits across Brazil and Australia, must pay back nearly £17m to investors after the FCA alleged the ventures were […]

Paul-Lewis-grey
27

Paul Lewis: Scrap National Insurance contributions

Is it time to scrap the National Insurance fund? Despite its name, it is not a fund and it is not insurance, though a fiction is carefully woven around it to make it appear as if it is both. Its very name is misleading. The word “fund” makes people think of a pot of money […]

30

Blog: FOS didn’t deserve the Channel 4 treatment

I’ve just finished watching last night’s Channel 4 Dispatches special on the Financial Ombudsman Service. First things first, I rate Dispatches incredibly highly. I was fortunate enough to work on one of its investigations back in my journalist training, and I can attest to the intellectual and journalistic prowess of the people on that team. […]

7

FCA: Customers do not listen to drawdown information

Customers are going into non-advised drawdown regardless of the options communicated to them, according to the findings of a review by the FCA published today. The regulator assessed a sample of non-advised drawdown sales by firms covering approximately 74 per cent of the market by sales volume for the period from April 2015 to April […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

File image of broken piggy bank
3

Standard Life cuts free TVAS reports after FCA guidance

Standard Life has decided to cut free transfer value analysis reports for advisers after the FCA expressed concerns they could act as an inducement. In a flagship policy paper on defined benefit transfers on Monday, the regulator noted many market participants had argued free TVAS software offered by providers presented a conflict, given it is […]

business property relief

Tony Wickenden: What advisers need to know about EIS changes

Government plans for new incentives could lure more investors to so-called ‘knowledge-intensive companies’ Along with the “stick”, in the shape of provisions limiting relief for investment into venture capital trusts and enterprise investment schemes, there is the “carrot” of increased investment limits for knowledge-intensive companies. While knowledge-intensive companies have become a talking point of late, […]

File images of financial data around the earth

Behind the numbers: Are there more corrections to come?

US equity valuations look worryingly high but global growth trends are encouraging Standard Life Aberdeen co-chief executive Martin Gilbert recently argued February’s sell-off was a “welcome and overdue” correction after the record-breaking rally that ushered in the new year. However, Morgan Stanley’s models suggest the equity market could struggle after the first quarter. Should investors […]

Comments

    Leave a comment