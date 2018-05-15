Breakdown of claims against British Steel IFA revealed

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has given a breakdown of the 29 claims it is processing over Active Wealth , data provided to Money Marketing shows.

The lifeboat fund declared the firm in default at the end of March.

In April Money Marketing revealed FSCS is pursuing nearly 30 claims against the firm.

Active Wealth is well-known for its role in the British Steel Pension Scheme saga and was declared insolvent in February.

So far, there have been 29 claims in total with 16 relating to a transfer to a personal pension and seven to a Sipp.

Three relate to other pensions advice and another two relate to collective investment schemes, one regulated and the other unregulated.

FSCS says all eligible claims are still in progress, it is too early to form a picture of claims in their entirety and the majority of its cases take six months to complete.

Last week Money Marketing revealed an introducer at the heart of the British Steel fiasco was criticised for having access to the financial details of an Active Wealth client when it had no right to do so.