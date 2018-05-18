Money Marketing
FSCS reveals how Active Wealth claims will be calculated

By

Tax-Corporate-Calculator-Business-Finance-700x450.jpgThe Financial Services Compensation Scheme has set out how claims against British Steel IFA Active Wealth will be calculated.

The lifeboat fund declared the firm in default at the end of March and has been handling claims since then.

A note on the FSCS website says any compensation will be based on comparing the benefits available to a claimant had they transferred to the new British Steel scheme and the current value of their new pension.

The note adds the lifeboat fund has examined claims against Active Wealth and considers it breached duties under conduct of business rules to ensure a personal recommendation is suitable for the client.

FSCS prepares to pay claims against British Steel IFA Active Wealth

According to the FSCS, the advice to transfer in some of the cases was unsuitable due to the nature of the accrued benefits that could have been carried forward into the new British Steel scheme.

These are unlikely to be matched through the private arrangement Active Wealth recommended.

Earlier this week Money Marketing revealed the breakdown of the 29 claims the FSCS is currently processing over the adviser that was declared insolvent in February.

So far, there have been 29 claims in total with 16 relating to a transfer to a personal pension and seven to a Sipp.

Three relate to other pensions advice and another two relate to collective investment schemes, one regulated and the other unregulated.

Clarke Willmott partner Philippa Hann, who represents a number of claimants taking legal action against Active Wealth, says: “This is a welcome update from the FSCS and the basis of the compensation is what I would expect.”

She says: “We agree the advice to transfer the steel workers into Sipps was unsuitable. We are instructed to forward over 40 claims to the FSCS on behalf of Port Talbot Steel workers.”

Newsletter

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Head Balls 18th May 2018 at 11:35 am

    Can they also try to recover money from the introducer in this case which seemed to be giving advice when not qualified to do so. Also what is happening with the PI Insurance have they looked at going down this avenue before lumping claims on us.

  2. Justin Side 18th May 2018 at 12:26 pm

    @ Clarke Willmott partner Philippa Hann

    Why are you involved? What benefit can you bring to the client when the FSCS will review the cases for nothing.

    Sounds like clients being ripped off by their financial adviser and then being hit with totally unnecessary fees from a claims company?

