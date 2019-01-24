Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FSCS refuses to change discount rate for steelworkers

By

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has decided not increase the level of compensation British Steel Pension Scheme members receive by altering the way it calculates pay outs.

The lifeboat fund has been reviewing the discount rate it uses for steelworkers who transferred out of BSPS through the collapsed IFA Active Wealth.

The FSCS came under scrutiny from Clarke Willmott partner Philippa Hann, who represents a number of claimants taking legal action against Active Wealth.

The FSCS made a number of changes to the way it would calculate compensation for reasons for fairness earlier this month.

It said there will be compensation for ongoing adviser charges in accordance to the FCA’s defined benefit transfer consultation guidance.

Furthermore, the lifeboat fund confirmed it would compensate for the up-front cost of professional advice on re-investment options for those members who remain in the Sipp wrongly recommended by Active Wealth.

Hann welcomed these changes but also argued the FSCS’s application of a discount rate of 3.7 per cent per annum dictated by the FCA put the risk of being in the market squarely on the shoulders of the steel workers.

She added the steel workers were risk-averse and forced into their situation.

The FSCS has now comeback and in a statement says it cannot change the methodology, as is it must take a consistent approach when calculating compensation for similar cases.

It adds for claims made by members of the miners, NHS, armed forces or police pension schemes, the FSCS has applied the methodology according to finalised guidance published by the FCA in October 2017.

It would also be unfair to those claimants if it now took a different approach to the claims by BSPS members, unless there was something to differentiate these claims, the FSCS added.

Outgoing FSCS chief executive Mark Neale says: “It would be unfair to those claimants if FSCS now took a different approach to the claims by BSPS members, unless there was something to differentiate these claims.

“FSCS has carefully considered the issues raised by BSPS members legal advisers, Clarke Willmott, but does not consider that we have been presented with a robust actuarial case for differentiating the claims made by BSPS members from the other defined benefit transfer claims received by FSCS.”

Recommended
3

FSCS ups British Steel compensation offer

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme says it will change the way claims against British Steel IFA Active Wealth will be calculated for reasons of fairness. In an update today, the lifeboat fund says the change is to ensure full and fair compensation for former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme. The development follows meetings […]
1

FSCS declares IFA and two mortgage firms in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has named two mortgage firms and a financial adviser as insolvent during October and November. Standish Mortgage Services, based in Wigan, failed in October, while financial advicser Castle Financial Services, based in Wolverhampton and Mortgage Match in Nottingham, failed in November. The FSCS advises that consumers could be in line […]
3

FCA: PI must make sure ‘polluter pays’ for FSCS bills

Letting compensation costs fall onto the Financial Services Compensation Scheme rather than firms’ personal indemnity insurance goes against the principle that the “polluters pays” for their failure, the FCA has said. In board minutes from its November meeting released today, the watchdog criticises PII providers for previously seeking to limit their liabilities when firms fail, […]
4

SJP nears 4,000 adviser mark

St James’s Place has reported another increase in adviser numbers as it approaches the 4,000-mark for qualified financial planners. An update this morning shows SJP’s qualified adviser numbers increased from 3,661 in December 2017 to 3,954 last month, as the number of partner advice firms increased from 2,415 to 2,489. Chief executive Andrew Croft says: […]

Globe-Global-World-Map-700x450.jpg

Government bond outlook video 2018

RLAM’s Head of Government Bonds, Paul Rayner considers 2018 prospects across UK and international government bond markets. Watch the video here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Annuity sales drop blamed on ignorance around ageing

Retirees underestimating their life span explains the lack of annuity sales since the pension freedoms, says the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Research from the body has found people are “systematically misjudging” how long they will live after finishing work. Only 12 per cent of newly-accessed defined contribution pension pots are now used to buy an […]

How to give advice that clients will actually follow

Giving financial advice is second nature to IFAs, but making it stick can be trickier. Some clients might leave their meeting with the best of intentions but find that the objectives they set with their adviser start to slip down their list of priorities. Others may find their annual review comes around quicker than they […]
1

Equity release rises to record levels in Q4 2018

The Equity Release Council has announced that a record number of new plans were agreed to in the last three months of 2018 – 12,891. This means that the total number of new plans agreed for the year came to 46,397, a 25 per cent increase year-on-year. During 2018 as a whole, the council says […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com