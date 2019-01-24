FSCS refuses to change discount rate for steelworkers

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has decided not increase the level of compensation British Steel Pension Scheme members receive by altering the way it calculates pay outs.

The lifeboat fund has been reviewing the discount rate it uses for steelworkers who transferred out of BSPS through the collapsed IFA Active Wealth.

The FSCS came under scrutiny from Clarke Willmott partner Philippa Hann, who represents a number of claimants taking legal action against Active Wealth.

The FSCS made a number of changes to the way it would calculate compensation for reasons for fairness earlier this month.

It said there will be compensation for ongoing adviser charges in accordance to the FCA’s defined benefit transfer consultation guidance.

Furthermore, the lifeboat fund confirmed it would compensate for the up-front cost of professional advice on re-investment options for those members who remain in the Sipp wrongly recommended by Active Wealth.

Hann welcomed these changes but also argued the FSCS’s application of a discount rate of 3.7 per cent per annum dictated by the FCA put the risk of being in the market squarely on the shoulders of the steel workers.

She added the steel workers were risk-averse and forced into their situation.

The FSCS has now comeback and in a statement says it cannot change the methodology, as is it must take a consistent approach when calculating compensation for similar cases.

It adds for claims made by members of the miners, NHS, armed forces or police pension schemes, the FSCS has applied the methodology according to finalised guidance published by the FCA in October 2017.

It would also be unfair to those claimants if it now took a different approach to the claims by BSPS members, unless there was something to differentiate these claims, the FSCS added.

Outgoing FSCS chief executive Mark Neale says: “It would be unfair to those claimants if FSCS now took a different approach to the claims by BSPS members, unless there was something to differentiate these claims.

“FSCS has carefully considered the issues raised by BSPS members legal advisers, Clarke Willmott, but does not consider that we have been presented with a robust actuarial case for differentiating the claims made by BSPS members from the other defined benefit transfer claims received by FSCS.”