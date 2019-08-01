Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FSCS receives 500 claims for collapsed Sipp provider

By

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has received around 500 complaints to date regarding Lifetime Sipp according to data given to Money Marketing.

The Sipp provider was placed into administration in March 2018 and went into liquidation on the 2 April 2019.

The complexity of claims related to Lifetime Sipp’s books and has resulted in the FSCS having to make detailed assessments of what was in them.

report on Companies House from 2 April authored by Lifetime Sipp’s administrators said it was proving difficult to handle 3,600 unsecured creditor claims valued at £56.5m.

Subsequently, the company was declared in default in June, no claims have been rejected and one claim worth £85,000 has been paid so far.

The lifeboat fund says the claim-types are almost all Sipp, pension transfer, or other pension advice.

These relate to the due diligence carried out by Lifetime Sipp in allowing customers to make specific investments under their pensions that have become illiquid.

In these types of claim the FSCS says it looks at the responsibilities of trustees under the master trust deed of the Sipp and due diligence carried out by the Sipp operator in allowing customers to make specific investments under their pensions.

It also asks whether serious issues in respect of certain funds have been appropriately communicated to customers.

At the beginning of July FSCS chief operating officer Jimmy Barber told the Treasury select committee that it has been recruiting more staff to deal with complex Sipp cases.

Recommended
2

DB transfers hit £60bn since 2015, Royal London FOI reveals

Defined benefit transfers have passed the £60bn mark since the pension freedoms started in 2015, a Freedom of Information Act Request reveals. Provider Royal London asked The Pensions Regulator to supply the 2018/19 data on the volume of transfers out of DB pension schemes and the value of those transfers. It also asked the watchdog […]

Consolidator scoops up three IFAs

Consolidator Harwood Wealth Management has purchased a trio of financial advice firms. The Aim listed planning and discretionary management business has bought Goldwyns Wealth Management Ltd, Andrew Routley Pension Ltd and Patricia Hodge IFA, for around £0.8m, £0.6m and £0.4m respectively. For both Goldwyns and Routley, based in Southend on Sea and Portsmouth, the deals […]

IHT: What were you doing in 2009?

One of the best sources of new business is your existing clients and, if they are estate planning clients, regular reviews are needed because people’s inheritance tax (IHT) problems tend to only get worse. Now, not a lot of things remain at the same rate as in 2009. If we turn the clock back, it […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Advice firm partners with Attitude magazine owner for LGBTQ clients

An advice service aimed at LGBTQ clients has launched to help people from the community not feel “alienated” when seeking financial advice. The owner of Attitude, a British gay lifestyle magazine, Darren Styles, has partnered with Blueprint South West managing director Dawn Gale and director Ian Meekins to launch Attitude Financial Services. The aim of […]

Bitcoin-700x450.jpg

FCA clarifies crypto assets regulation

The FCA aims to provide greater clarity on crypto assets regulation with the publication of its final guidance document to help firms understand what they need to do to be compliant. The regulator says most respondents to its consultation earlier this year supported the proposals put forward. It has made some amendments for the final […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com