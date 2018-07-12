FSCS declares more advice firms in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared eight firms in default in June, at least half of which are financial advisers.

Firms included on the list are Professional Financial Advisers of Cheltenham, Yorkshire-based ICF Group and Scottish business Fergus Burns, which was formerly called The Financial Planning Partnership.

Also on the list is West-Midlands business Squirrel PFA and North Yorkshire-based Pentagon Independent.

This week, Money Marketing revealed a second IFA associated with the British Steel Pension Scheme scandal has gone into liquidation.

A notice on The Gazette’s website shows Retirement & Pension Planning Services, based in Barnsley, appointed liquidators on 25 June.

That business follows British Steel adviser Active Wealth, which went into liquidation in February.

FSCS chief corporate affairs officer Alex Kuczynski says: “We want anyone who believes they may be owed money as a result of their dealings with any of these firms to get in touch as we may be able to help you.”

In May, eight firms were declared in default including Welsh adviser Grosvenor Butterworth, West Midlands advisers Lifeboat Financial Advisers and Platinum Independent Advisers and London-based Argent Personal Finance Managers.