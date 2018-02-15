Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FSCS prepares to pay claims against British Steel IFA Active Wealth

By

FSCS-Piggy-Bank-500x320.jpgThe Financial Services Compensation Scheme is preparing to declare IFA Active Wealth in default, after it was revealed this week the firm has entered liquidation.

Midlands-based Active Wealth is one of nine firms that has stopped giving pension transfer advice in light of the British Steel pension saga.

The FSCS says it will declare Active Wealth in default and start to pay claims for compensation once it is satisfied the firm cannot pay claims itself.

The lifeboat fund is working with the FCA to understand Active Wealth’s position.

FSCS chief executive Mark Neale says: “We are working as quickly as possible to provide some certainty for customers, and will provide further updates on our website as more information becomes available.”

In a letter to MPs on the work and pensions select committee published last week, Active Wealth director Darren Reynolds explained how the firm calculates ongoing charges.

Pensions Ombudsman investigates 150 British Steel transfer value complaints

Reynolds said in the letter: “In most cases ongoing advisory service would amount to five to six hours of work, based on hourly rate of £100. This would result in annual charge of £500 to £600 per annum.”

“While the fees would not have been calculated as a percentage of the pension fund, if we assume an average pension pot of £300,000, then a £600 ongoing adviser charge would equate to 0.2 per cent of the initial pension pot, prior to the addition of any investment growth.”

In a report released this week the committee called for a ban on contingent charging.

The Pensions Regulator and the FCA were also blasted for their hand­ling of the “major misselling scandal” relating to the British Steel Pensions Scheme.

The other eight firms that have been asked to stop advising on pension transfers are: Vintage Investment Services, Retirement & Pension Planning Services, West Wales Financial Services, Pembrokeshire Mortgage Centre, Mansion Park, Bartholomew Hawkins, Inspirational Financial Management and County Capital Wealth Management.

Recommended

2

Another British Steel adviser loses pension transfer permissions

An IFA firm that was critical of the media’s coverage of the British Steel pension scandal has stopped advising on pension transfers, following intervention from the regulator. The firm, County Capital Wealth Management – which also trades as The Pension Review Service – says it has voluntary suspended its pension transfer permissions, but expects this […]

Financial advice-planning-advice-cashflow-analysis
1

TPR ‘urged’ British Steel trustees talk to members about advice

The Pensions Regulator “urged” trustees at the British Steel Pension Scheme to talk to members about the importance of getting independent financial advice, according to a report published today. The report explains how the regulator viewed financial advice for transfers when it assessed the application from Tata Steel UK for a regulated apportionment arrangement and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

House-Home-Property-Ladder-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

FCA replaces mortgage advice manager

The FCA has appointed Julia Tennant as its new mortgage manager, the regulator has confirmed. The role was previously occupied by Lynda Blackwell, who left last year. In her 16 years with the regulator, Blackwell orchestrated reform including the Mortgage Market Review, and was previously mortgage policy manager at the regulator. Tennant is currently manager […]

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank

Aviva scores another bulk annuity deal in new growth strategy

Aviva has secured the latest deal in its bit to write more bulk annuity business. A decade after two financial support directions were imposed, the Sea Containers 1983 Pension Scheme has been insured by Aviva in a bulk annuity deal. Aviva’s £187m buy-out will allow trustees to secure benefits in access of Pension Protection Fund […]

Comments

    Leave a comment