Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FSCS pays out £1.8m over Merchant Capital claims

By

File image of broken piggy bankThe Financial Services Compensation Scheme has paid out £1.8m over 825 claims regarding collapsed firm Merchant Capital, data provided to Money Marketing shows.

Merchant Capital was the structured products arm of Merchant House Group and collapsed in 2013.

Reyker Securities became custodian and administrator for investors who had a total of £400m in Merchant Capital structured product plans.

12,000 ex-Merchant Capital investors face Reyker charges

FSCS data also reveals it received 890 claims in total, 62 of which were unsuccessful and three are still in progress.

The highest number of successful claims by product type is secured bonds at 730 while debentures came second at 57 and investment bonds came third at 37.

Only one unsuccessful claim over an unregulated collective investment scheme was made.

Recommended

12,000 ex-Merchant Capital investors face Reyker charges

Around 12,000 former Merchant Capital investors face hundreds of thousands of pounds in total charges by new plan manager Reyker Securities. Reyker has taken over as plan manager and custodian for investors who have a total of £400m in Merchant Capital structured product plans. The charges will vary depending on the size of the investment […]

1

Merchant House Group enters administration

Merchant House Group has entered administration after failing to pay liabilities relating to the liquidation of its structured product arm Merchant Capital. Merchant Capital entered administration in January and as a result MHG guaranteed to pay all ongoing custody and administration costs. Documents prepared by Merchant Capital liquidator Shipleys revealed in February the structured products […]

Phil Wickenden

Phil Wickenden: Start building your centralised retirement proposition now

Seventy-two per cent of advisers agree there is a need for a more robust and centralised retirement income planning process. This figures, as a) most advisers will typically be managing money for longer due to both greater numbers selecting drawdown and continued management of money post-death, alongside b) the inevitable increasing complexities of decumulation. Yet, […]

Gender-Differences-Man-Woman-Inequality.jpg
1

SJP reveals 47 per cent gender pay gap

St James’s Place has revealed that its male employees are paid 47.2 per cent more than its female staff – one of the largest gender pay gaps reported by a firm operating in the investment sector. The wealth manager also revealed that women received bonuses 80 per cent lower than men on average. In SJP’s report it […]

Guarantees in the retirement income market

Lorna Blyth, Royal London  Do guarantees benefit customers and, if so, when? To answer this conundrum we commissioned Millimans, a global actuarial consulting firm, to conduct an independent review of the UK retirement income market and whether guarantees really do offer customers better value for money. The brief The study was one of the most comprehensive undertaken […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Brexit weighs heavier than Mifid II on analysts’ job moves

Fund groups are taking on more analysts from investment banks on the back of European regulatory change as large brokers increase their focus on Brexit, recruiters say. Under Mifid II, asset managers are required to separate the cost of broker research from portfolio transaction costs and, in most cases, are bearing the costs internally. The […]

Comments

    Leave a comment