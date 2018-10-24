Money Marketing
British Steel IFA compensation payouts top £500k

IFA Active Wealth, which found itself at the heart of the British Steel Pension Scheme saga, has cost the Financial Services Compensation Scheme more than half a million pounds so far, Money Marketing has learned.

Data provided to Money Marketing about the firm that was declared insolvent in February shows the lifeboat fund has awarded compensation of £531,000 so far.

It has already paid £442,000 to 14 claimants and is in the process of paying £89,000 to three more.

The FSCS has received 211 claims in total about Active Wealth, of which 162 are open and 43 are closed.

Seventeen have been rejected, but six more have been re-opened.

The greatest number of claims, 126, relate to transfers to a personal pension, which accounts for nearly £452,000 of compensation.

The second highest number of claims, 42, relate to Sipps and have accounted for £80,000 of the payouts.

Thirty four claims are about other pension advice and four are classificed as concerning investment portfolios.

Counting the human cost of the British Steel saga six months on

There have been allegations Active Wealth breached duties under conduct of business rules to ensure personal recommendation were suitable for clients and it failed to carry out appropriate due diligence in the context of British Steel.

In December 2017, Active Wealth managing director Darren Reynolds was asked to appear before MPs on the pensions select committee, but did not attend the hearing.

Earlier today Money Marketing reported the FSCS has also received more than 300 claims against the collapsed Lifetime Sipp Company in the last six months.

How long can advisers last without a longstop?

As more advisers are feeling the pressure of being exposed and failing to meet PI insurance costs without a clear longstop, what solutions are available for a way forward? While the majority of complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service go in their favour, advisers are expressing increasing concern that compensation claims could soon put real […]

Tilney: Half the public want IHT to go

Nearly half of all British adults think that there should be no tax at all on assets after a person dies, acccording to research commissioned by Tilney. The financial planning and investment management group asked YouGov to survey 6,000 adults, finding that 47 per cent opposed all inheritance tax, compared to 41 per cent who […]

  1. Julian Stevens 24th October 2018 at 1:59 pm

    And what, if any, sanctions were imposed on Darren Reynolds for not bothering to appear before MPs on the pensions select committee?

  2. Geoff Sharpe 24th October 2018 at 3:36 pm

    It begs the question, where does negligent bad advice end and something premeditated and more serious begin?

    As Julian has said we need to see those responsible held accountable, with sanctions against the individuals instead of being able to hide behind limited corporate liability.

  3. Ken Durkin 24th October 2018 at 4:02 pm

    “Due diligence of British Steel pension scheme”? What due diligence is required on a bust scheme?

