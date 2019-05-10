Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FSCS launches registration process for London Capital & Finance investors

By

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has today urged London Capital and Finance customers to register for updates as it explores possible grounds for compensation.

 

A total 11,500 investors lost £237m after LC&F fell into default in January with some investors blaming the FCA’s investigation of the firm for its collapse.

 

In the update the FSCS says it is keen to ensure LCF customers are kept informed as it explores whether there are grounds for compensation.

 

The promotional materials that have been reviewed stated that the LCF mini-bonds were not FSCS protected but the lifeboat fund says it is now investigating whether regulated activities were in fact carried out.

 

If regulated activity was carried out, then this would give rise to a claim and the FSCS says it needs to have a better understanding of the relationship between LCF and Surge Financial Ltd.

 

A spokesperson for FSCS says: “It is clear that LCF investors were badly let down so to help we want to be as transparent as possible over our process. By registering with us they will get regular updates on our investigation and this will be the best way for them to hear whether we believe there are grounds for compensation.

 

“This is a highly intricate case though, so we expect our investigation may take some time. We appreciate investors’ need for certainty so we can assure them that we are treating the case with the utmost urgency.” 

Recommended

Royal London Asset Management

The art of designing multi asset portfolios

As pensions freedom begins to embed, advisers may be finding that a growing proportion of clients are looking to use drawdown as the primary source of income in retirement. Established investment solutions and processes, designed originally for accumulation, now need to be adapted to cater for and align with the cashflow requirements of clients in […]

Interactive Investor drops bid for Share Plc

Platform Interactive Investor has pulled out of takeover talks with Share Plc, formerly The Share Centre, just a week after news of the discussions was revealed. Share Plc confirmed last Friday that it has received a preliminary approach from Interactive Investor regarding a possible offer. However, this morning, Interactive Investor has announced that it is […]
4

How to… use the Enterprise Investment Scheme

Three experts discuss the opportunities and risks associated with this tax-efficient initiative How can advisers make the most of the opportunities offered by the Enterprise Investment Scheme? Deepbridge Capital partner Andrew Aldridge, Hambro Perks investment manager Nicholas Sharp and Enterprise Investment Scheme Association director general Mark Brownridge talk tax breaks and early-stage companies. What types […]

Where next for the price of oil?

Having stabilised at around $65 a barrel, many investors are questioning if the price of oil will rise, and when. Richard Hulf provides his view. Richard Hulf, manager of the Artemis Global Energy Fund, sets out his thoughts about how the oil price may move through the next six months. At the start of the […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Nationwide first ‘big six’ lender on new MoneySuperMarket tool

Nationwide has announced a new digital mortgage product switch comparison service with MoneySuperMarket and fintech firm Podium. Nationwide is the first mortgage lender to pilot a digital comparison to completion mortgage journey on MoneySuperMarket’s new tool, the details of which Money Marketing sister title Mortgage Strategy revealed in early April, the lender says. The service is currently […]

The squeezed middle: can mid-sized firms adapt to survive?

For financial advisers, coping with change is a way of life – whether that is driven by the regulator, shifting consumer demands, technology or a combination of all three. Since the RDR came into force in 2012, the reshaping of the sector has been particularly dramatic, and with Mifid II last year there has been […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Bryan Jones 10th May 2019 at 12:05 pm

    Pepole don’t have enough cash to pay for their inflated expectations and precious “lifestyles”.
    People make a mistake chasing rainbows.
    People lose money.
    People weep.
    People weep more vociferously in the media and politicians are drawn in.
    Politicians blame and then lean on FCA.
    FCA leans on FSCS.
    FSCS contrive a way to make everything lovely again.
    I get to pay for the original mistake someone else made, and someone else profited from.

    Isn’t modern life bloomin’ marvellous.

    I’d open a bottle of champagne and celebrate how bloomin’ good it is – except I can’t afford any.

  2. Grey Area 10th May 2019 at 1:02 pm

    “The promotional materials that have been reviewed stated that the LCF mini-bonds were not FSCS protected but the lifeboat fund says it is now investigating whether regulated activities were in fact carried out.

    If regulated activity was carried out, then this would give rise to a claim and the FSCS says it needs to have a better understanding of the relationship between LCF and Surge Financial Ltd.”

    Is it within the authority of the FSCS to make a determination about whether advice was given? Is their remit to be a pro-active investigative body in this respect? If so then that makes them investigator, jury and judge. And, barring some obvious systemic failure, surely it would be a matter of a detailed investigation of each individual case. That costs a lot of money and guess who pays…

  3. Paul Howorth 10th May 2019 at 1:53 pm

    To paraphrase, can we stick the compensation for this debacle on FSCS despite it being not eligible for this protection and this being specifically excluded in the paperwork.

    What is therefore to stop my local shop owner recommending mini bonds when someone buys a can of Vimto and once this is done the FSCS agreeing to compensate his customers as “advice was given” even though the person doing the advising had no authority to do so.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com