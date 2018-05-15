Money Marketing
FSCS gives Capita £37m claims handling contract

By

Telephone-Phone-Business-Finance-General-700.jpgThe Financial Services Compensation Scheme has chosen outsourcing firm Capita to manage its claims handling service in a contract worth £37m.

FSCS claims handling processes were previously provided by three suppliers, including Capita.

Under the terms of the contract, all services relating to the FSCS’s claims handling and customer services will be managed by Capita for the next four and three-quarter years.

Earlier this month, the FSCS said it needed around £71m more than was forecast for 2018/19, with bills having being driven upwards by the British Steel pension saga and other impending claims over defined benefit pension transfers.

FSCS declares DFM that lost judicial review appeal in default

The agreement with Capita start from July. It also has the option of extending the agreement for up to two more years.

FSCS chief operating officer Jimmy Barber says: “This underpins our work to transform the customer experience, through investment in technology and digital development, and adds improved resilience through scale.”

The agreement with Capita will also mean the FSCS can shift to prioritise digital development.

  1. Clive Moore 15th May 2018 at 11:40 am

    Couldn’t make it up. At least outsourcing is more efficient though – at delivering profits for the service provider at the expense of poorer service and higher costs for the people paying them. But as the people paying them have no say in how the service is run, who cares!

  2. Ted Shaw 15th May 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Spot on Clive

    Barge pole!

  3. Peter Turner 15th May 2018 at 12:22 pm

    What a coincidence. A company called Capita paying compensation in respect of Connaught and a company called Capita profiting by dealing with compensation claims against firms that have gone bust

  4. Nigel Evans 15th May 2018 at 1:38 pm

    You’re right Clive! How many readers would do business with a company that has made a huge loss and had three profit warnings last year. Capita made a £500m loss and has had to go to the market with a £750m share issue. Unbelievable.

  5. Phil Sipocz 15th May 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Someone’s nicked my Hob Nob!

  6. Grey Area 15th May 2018 at 3:23 pm

    In the FSCS contract for services it says:

    “Supplier undertakes to FSCS that:

    Supplier will provide independent and unbiased advice to FSCS”

    Presumably they would recuse themselves if that became an issue.

