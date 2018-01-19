Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FSCS to fork out £6m over collapsed DFM Strand Capital

By

FSCS-Piggy-Bank-500x320.jpgThe Financial Services Compensation Scheme estimates it will pay out £6m over collapsed discretionary fund manager Strand Capital.

An administrator’s report published earlier in January shed light on a host of failings that led to the collapse of the firm, which was put into special administration back in May last year.

London-based Strand, which had around 3,000 clients and £86m in funds under management, has drawn considerable attention for its links with Kent-based DFM Gallium Fund Solutions.

Gallium itself has been linked with a number of high-risk British Steel Pension Scheme transfers.

In its budget for 2018/19 released today, the FSCS is predicting that life and pensions advice compensation payouts will fall over the next year.

It notes that while the three-year average for compensation claims over life and pensions intermediation is £83.8m, a falling trend from a peak two years ago should result in a comparable figure of £76.8m in the coming period.

This is despite a projected increase in the number of claims against life and pensions advisers from 6,720 to 7,162.

Investment advice compensation costs are set to drop from a £58m average to £39m, with 1,000 fewer completed claims expected

The FSCS has also pledged to claw back more money over failed Sipp cases through legal proceedings.

Recommended

gold bars and coins
2

FSCS predicts claims against pensions advisers have peaked

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme is predicting that life and pensions advice compensation payouts will fall over the next year. In its budget for 2018/19 released today, the FSCS notes that while the three-year average for compensation claims over life and pensions intermediation is £83.8m, a falling trend from a peak two years ago should […]

FSCS ups management expenses budget by £3.5m

The FSCS is budgeting an extra £3.5m to cover the cost of running the scheme this year. The management expenses levy, which is used to cover the cost of administering the scheme separately from any compensation payments made, proposed for 2018/19 by the FSCS today is £77.7 million, up 5 per cent on the previous […]

4

Pimfa calls for DFMs to be exempt from FSCS levy

Newly-merged adviser trade body Pimfa is calling for the FCA to change how it plans to calculate the Financial Services Compensation Scheme levy, to take discretionary fund managers out of its remit. The FCA’s consultation on FSCS funding reform said all firms falling under its investment provision funding group are classiffied as product providers and […]

Business-People-Walking-Motion-Leaving-700x450.jpg

Former Elevate IFA distribution head resurfaces at Sipp provider

Self-invested personal pension provider Curtis Banks has hired former Axa Wealth and Elevate IFA distribution head Dave Stratton as its sales director, as a trading update for the company reports a £4bn increase in assets under administration. Stratton was in charge of moving Elevate to Standard Life, following the acquisition in 2016. According to his […]

To be and not to be – Multi asset investing with conviction

At Pictet Asset Management we believe active management of asset allocation is the most important generator of returns. What is not to be in our portfolio is just as important as what is to be because good performance is determined as much by the assets you avoid as by those you hold. The FP Pictet Multi Asset Portfolio managers are not wedded to any particular […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS declares three Sipp firms in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared self-invested personal pension operators Stadia Trustees, Brooklands Trustees and Montpelier Pension Administration Services in default. The lifeboat fund has received around 150 claims for compensation relating to the three businesses. Those claims relate to how the businesses set up, operated and administered Sipps through which people invested in […]

DWP-Department-for-work-and-pensions-500x320.jpg
1

DWP sets out objectives in four-year plan

The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed it will not change the pensions triple lock and will explore bolstering the powers of The Pensions Regulator in the forthcoming legislative period. The DWP published its “single departmental plan” yesterday, which sets out five objectives it is working towards over the next four years. It has […]

Comments

    Leave a comment