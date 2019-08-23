FSCS ‘fails’ to request calls between LC&F and investors

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme’s handling of its investigation into London Capital and Finance has been called into question by the marketing firm used by the collapsed mini-bond provider.

The lifeboat fund has been accused of not directly requesting the call recordings between Surge’s employees and investors ahead of its assessment to determine if “advice” was given.

Surge tells Money Marketing it will “cooperate fully” with the FSCS investigation and can supply the recorded calls when requested to do so.

In an update published by the FSCS on 12 July, it said it found evidence of regulated activity within the investigation.

It said at the time: “Following a review of call recordings and emails to investors, we believe that Surge, acting on behalf of LC&F, provided a number of LC&F clients with misleading advice, in both telephone calls and emails.”

But according to communication sent to bondholders on 23 July by the administrators for LC&F, administrators from Smith and Williamson “did not yet” have access to the call recordings database.

It stressed it was taking steps for the “delivery” of the call recordings and understood that in “parallel” the FSCS was also taking steps to secure the call recordings.

The note also stated: “Our understanding is that the telephone recordings are not comprehensive.”

It outlined that a “number of calls” were made from mobile phones for which there are no records held by the third-party provider which maintains the call recordings database.

The note to investors added: “We understand that the current third-party provider only holds call recordings made/received during the last year prior to the FCA intervention in December 2018.”

Surge disputes the call records are “not comprehensive”. It argues that every call it received was recorded. And it suggests that only a small proportion of calls were made from mobile phones by senior account manager John Russell-Murphy, who it says dealt with less than “30 high-net worth investors” and visited them in person.

A spokesperson for Surge Financial adds: “Surge provided LC&F with a full outsourced range of services over a number of years. Fees were in line with the industry standard.

“LC&F was an FCA regulated business and it signed off all marketing materials and financial promotions, as well as scripts for call handlers.

“We will cooperate fully with the FSCS investigation. All calls to Surge on behalf of LC&F were recorded and these can be supplied to the FSCS when requested.”

The FSCS has previously said it believes some investors are likely to have “compensatable claims”. It recently requested LC&F investors complete a pre-application questionnaire in order to assist it in “building a better picture of the extent of advising”.

Russell-Murphy, introduced Surge and LC&F via Spencer Golding, whose equestrian business received more than £12m from LC&F.

He was an FCA-authorised “investment adviser” at St James’s Place between 2001 and 2003.

Meanwhile, some LC&F investors are making their own efforts to get a hold of the calls. An investor speaking to Money Marketing said they requested the list of calls from their operator.

Earlier this month, the FSCS revealed a “cooperative meeting” between FSCS and Surge had recently taken place.

Surge agreed to provide information to the lifeboat fund.

The FSCS declined to comment about Surge’s claims about the call recordings.