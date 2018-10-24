Money Marketing
FSCS declares three more advice firms in default

The customers of five firms declared in default last month will be in line for compensation, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme has said.

Three advice firms are on the lifeboat fund’s default list for September: London-based J. Soussan, Kent firm Foreman Financial Services and The Financial Factory in northern Belfast.

Hertfordshire-based mortgage adviser, Independent Mortgage Advice Bureau and London-based Cygnus Investment Management have also been declared in default.

FSCS chief corporate affairs officer Alex Kuczynski says those serviced by the five failed firms should check if they coudl be entitled to compensation.

FSCS hit with more than 300 claims over collapsed Sipp provider

He says: “FSCS steps in to protect consumers around the UK when authorised financial services firms go bust. This vital service, which is free to consumers, protects your deposits, investments, home finance and insurance. We want anyone who believes they may be owed money as a result of their dealings with any of these firms to get in touch as we may be able to help you.”

More than £26bn in compensation has now been paid out by the FSCS since 2001 when the organisation started.

Important information

Investment risks

The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Forecasts and past performance are not a guide to future performance. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. We do not undertake to advise you of any change to our views.

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Gordon Hewitt 24th October 2018 at 8:21 pm

    So firms are on the default list, but does that automatically mean the advice they provided is wrong, or are the 2 naturally linked?
    Adviser will not be able to contest any complaint as they are deemed to have default, so probably no representation

