FSCS declares five advice firms in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has published its latest list of defaulted firms with advice businesses featuring prominently again.

Five advice and wealth management firms appear on the list of eight.

Philip Ogden Financial Planning in Northamptonshire has been declared in default, along with Cumbria-based GGC Independent Financial Advice and Liverpool firm The O’Rourke Partnership.

Also in default is Exeter-based Wealth Rapport and in Scotland, Renfrew-based Premier Wealth Managers also made the list.

Larksway Investments Limited, which was stopped from acting as an insurance intermediary by the FCA in September 2017, has also been placed into default.

The provider was found to have bee mishandling insurance premiums and operating its banking arrangements inadequately.

The FSCS putting a firm into default means the lifeboat fund can officially begin looking at compensation claims against the firms.

FSCS chief corporate affairs officer Alex Kuczynski says: “We want anyone who believe they may be owed money as a result of their dealings with any of these firms to get in touch as we may be able to help you.”