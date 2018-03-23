Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FSCS boss: Bad DB transfers will drive up levies

By

Mark-Neale-at-office-in-2014-700.jpgFinancial Services Compensation Scheme levies for the coming year will reflect the growth in claims from poorly advised defined benefit pension transfers, chief executive Mark Neale has said.

In a blog published this morning Neale writes that the levies – to be published in April – will show the claims to do with pensions have been rising for some time.

These mostly concern bad advice to move pension savings out of an occupational scheme and into a Sipp in order to hold risky and illiquid assets.

Neale linked the risk of DB transfers to a series of studies commissioned by the lifeboat fund which found that awareness of the FSCS is likely to lead to less risky product choices and greater sales of regulated products covered by the scheme.

Advised clients are particularly likely to think the FSCS is important, but are also less likely to question the cost of that advice if they are aware of the FSCS’ protections.

However, only 23 per cent were aware of the compensation limit for pension claims, and 61 per cent discussed the scheme only when their client prompted them.

The FSCS has established a new working group from the industry to look at how information on the FSCS should be disclosed to consumers to see if a standardised format can be reached.

Recommended

9

Keith Richards: The FSCS alternative staring us in the face

Unintended consequences of the pension reforms could further affect access to advice, ultimately derailing consumer freedom and choice. There is already evidence professional indemnity insurers are beginning to withdraw cover or harden terms for advisers associated with defined benefit transfers. But this is not a failure of PII. It is a more fundamental system failure, […]

8

FSCS: Advisers should tell clients about compensation scheme

Nearly two-thirds of clients had to proactively prompt their adviser for information about the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, a mystery shopping exercise has revealed. In a series of studies commissioned by the lifeboat fund, it has found that awareness of the FSCS is likely to lead to less risky product choices and greater sales of […]

1

FSCS declares 24 firms in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme declared 24 firms in default in January and February, including several advice firms. Cardiff-based Castle Court Consulting, PMI Independent Financial Advisers and Northern Ireland-based Kellands are among the advice firms declared in default. Scottish firm Philpott Reed Partnership, Total Wealth Solutions and Kingsland Financial Management were also included in the […]

Technology-People-Moving-Business-Finance-700.jpg

Aegon sets date for Cofunds advised clients move

Cofunds’ advised clients will move to the new Aegon platform over the first May Bank Holiday, with the new platform expected to be up and running by 8 May, Aegon has confirmed. Around 400,000 customers will be moved to the new platform over that weekend. Aegon completed the first stage of moving Cofunds customers onto […]

Inheritance tax and estate planning – exemptions and reliefs

By Kim Jarvis, technical manager with Canada Life’s ican Technical Services Team In this article we look at the main exemptions and reliefs that are available on death. Within the article, spouse also means civil partner.   Nil-rate band Under current rules, any part of the estate that falls within the available nil-rate band (NRB), […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Pharma-Pills-Pharmaceutical-Biotech.jpg

Seneca Partners sends Mifid II 10% drop note on EIS product

Another investment manager offering enterprise investment schemes has alerted clients of a 10 per cent drop in value for one of its portfolios following new Mifid rules. Mifid II, which came into force on 3 January, requires firms to notify clients when the overall value of their portfolio, relative to its value at the beginning of each reporting […]

Malcolm McLean: Does CDC have a future in the UK?

The recent enquiry by the work and pensions select committee has reignited the debate about the future of collective defined contribution schemes. Whether these sort of schemes can be incorporated into the current UK pensions landscape is a moot point. Let’s consider some of the arguments for and against CDC. First of all, it is […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Craig White 23rd March 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Accepting that we need consumer protection as it is very valuable to underpin the advice we give, these constant claims on the FSCS for advice on these suspect areas such as sipp investments and dodgy investment schemes need to be stopped once and for all.

    The regulations need to change so that the good are not funding the bad advisers, the claims should be placed againt the adviser as well as the directors of the advising company responsible for the advice, with a set limit of financial liability also applying before claims fall on the FSCS. This would prevent phoenixing and also the advisers will eventually be flushed out completely. I cannot understand how these advisers can bee demmed fit and proper when re-applyin for their FCA registrations, it makes a mockery of our industry. Come on FCA, tweak the rules and where complaints sit, the bad advisers will then think twice about doing something that is completely wrong!

    Anyone agree or do I have too much commons sense?

Leave a comment