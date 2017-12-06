FSCS: 80% of claims are for unregulated products

80 per cent of compensation claims against financial advisers are for unregulated investment sales, according to Financial Services Compensation Scheme chief executive Mark Neale.
Speaking at the Money Marketing In Focus conference today, Neale said the vast majority of the £125m paid out by the FSCS this year concerned unregulated investments in areas like forestry and storage pods.
Neale said that the pension freedoms have unlocked a wave of money that is finding its way into high risk areas of the market.
He said: “Most people do receive good advice, but it does go wrong and that tends to be in high interest investments where desperate people are looking for income.
“They typically involve advice from a regulated firm to take out a pension scheme and transfer it into a Sipp, and sometimes to hold it in very risky illiquid assets – storage pods and tropical forestry are fairly typical.”
However, both Neale and FCA director of competition Mary Starks, who also spoke at the conference, cast doubt on the merits of removing unregulated schemes from FSCS coverage or getting the FCA to pre-approve certain products. Currently advised clients can claim on the FSCS, even for unregualted products, because they have taken regulated advice, and advisers do not need any additional permissions to recomend unregulated products.
In response to a suggestion that unregulated investments should be restricted to sophisticated investors only, Starks said she did not believe this would be a silber bullet.
She said: “I don’t think it is as simple as that. We get a lot of mail at the FCA from investors who are furious that they are being considered retail rather than sophisticated investors. Restricting the market is not necessarily the answer.”
“Also the relationship between how sophisticated you are and how likely you are to be ripped off is not totally linear. Many of these investors are highly experienced.”
Neale added that making sure compensation remained in place for unregulated investments helped give the public the confidence to use financial planners. However, he suggested that advisers who do more unregulated business could have to pay higher regulatory fees as the FCA continues to review the FSCS’ funding.
He said: “Our research shows that the protection we provide is encouraging people to go and seek advice. There is still a lot of distrust – around pensions particularly – and the FSCS scheme is reassuring, but clearly costs do have to be pooled across the industry.
“The FCA has recommended making a broader, deeper pool. It’s not for us to say how that should be done, but we think fees according to risk is appropriate – firms that do recommend unregulated products should pay a higher levy.”
If ever there was a case to stop regulated firms from advising and effecting unregulated products this is it.
Firms need to be protected from themselves as do consumers,
For regulated firms to be funding unregulated claims beggars belief.
“However, both Neale and FCA director of competition Mary Starks, who also spoke at the conference, cast doubt on the merits of removing unregulated schemes from FSCS coverage or getting the FCA to pre-approve certain products”.
Christine Keeler died today and to quote her best mate in the 60’s, Ms Mandy Rice Davis, when in court.giving evidence at the trial of Stephen Ward, charged with living off the immoral earnings of Keeler and Rice-Davies.
In reply to James Burge, the defence counsel, who pointed out that Lord Astor denied an affair or having even met her, she replied, ”
“Well he would, wouldn’t he”?
So why are the regulated bona fide advisers who only deal with regulated investments expected to pay for unregulated investments?
Mary Starks said: “I don’t think it is as simple as that. We get a lot of mail at the FCA from investors who are furious that they are being considered retail rather than sophisticated investors. Restricting the market is not necessarily the answer.”
Really??? I am staggered by this comment. I find it difficult to imagine any situation in which this would apply. Does anyone else have any ideas??
There is a balance to be struck between protecting consumers and stifling innovation. And I don’t think that we have got this right.
Carve unregulated products out of FSCS and put a big warning sticker all over them. Then let it be a matter of caveat emptor.
And why would the FSCS support regulatory changes that would eliminate 80% of their work?
Regulated Protection such as the FOS and the FSCS should only be given to those utilising Regulated Advice on Regulated Products, and nothing else, any and all unregulated products even those contained within a Regulated Wrapper should not get FSCS protection and the warnings should be clear, It is completely untenable to invoice the remaining Adviser firms for the reinstatement of client funds because the client was duped/Fraudulently, advised to invest in unregulated schemes. The current funding of this compensation culture is scurrilous obfuscation.
I know I am far from alone when I say that this situation is ridiculous. What is the point of all this regulation if people are able to sell unauthorised products and then dump their liabilities onto the FSCS.
IOF the Regulator is too lilly-livered to ban these entirely then at least ensure that they come with a warning in 24 point font explaining that if the purchaser has any beef at all they are on their own. Very much buyer beware. No redress other than in civil law.
This just need sorting out and quickly.
Vanilla clients of regulated advisers are paying for the reckless (both clients and advisers).
Unregulated investment should be a special permission with significant capital adequacy (around £200K) and comprehensive PII. There are very few occasions (IMHO) where only an unregulated investment will do so they should be the exception and not regular business.
This still comes back to the same problem. Advisers who do not recommend foolish investments are charged to sort out the folly of those that do – and the prudent clients of the wise advisers ultimately pick up the cost for compensating the greedy investors,
So if I am a fully regulated and authorized adviser why have I got to pay a levy to cover unregulated advice. Do NHS GP’s pay a levy for medical negligence carried out by doctors operating in the Private medical sector?
Hi Mark
Imagine you were an adviser paying 10s of thousands of £s in FSCS levies.
Now imagine that you were told that 80% of what you were paying was being used to compensate consumers whose adviser sold them UCIS products because they got paid a high percentage in commission
Now imagine the leader of said FSCS organisation said this should continue.
How would you feel?
As an aside maybe we should all start flogging UCIS products to generate the commission so that we can all pay our FSCS levies… i
Response translated.
We need all you adviser that do a great job and don’t recommend these poor unregulated investments, to keep paying for those that do. The reason why is we cannot see a way to give consumers their money back if you don’t keep paying.
We have to tell you its to hard to place additional permissions or regulate additional products, as the 80% of you that don’t recommend these products would not apply for the additional permissions. I mean, where would we be then, we would not have any money. No, far easier to tell you it actually makes you money as it gives consumers confidence to use advisers.
Do these people actually read their statements, do they actually believe the 80% is gaining from the 20% recommending these toxic investments. How do they sleep at night.
Now this is the sort of stat we need to see. It is a MASSIVE problem so let’s get it addressed!
i agree that one cannot choose in advance who is and isn’t going to advise on unregulated products, that is unless it is a process which is banned altogether for regulated firms.
If people want to invest in unregulated products, set them free with their funds to do so without advice and stop trying to milk every fee-earning opportunity, because that is what it really boils down to for many firms!!