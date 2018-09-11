Money Marketing
From portfolios to people: the evolution of adviser’s alpha

The path to client satisfaction and asset growth should follow an underappreciated route – relationship management. Financial advisers who develop deeper relationships are rewarded with referrals and client loyalty, writes Don Bennyhoff, senior investment manager at Vangaurd.

Read more here

Important information: This information is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by, retail investors. It is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments. This article is designed for use by, and is directed only at, persons resident in the UK. The material contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this article does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this article when making any investment decisions. The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested. The opinions expressed in this article are those of individual author and may not be representative of Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

