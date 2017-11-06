Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Friends Life pays out after pension transfer error

By

Friends Life has compensated a man after he lost money following a pension transfer that was not properly carried out.

The customer, called Mr Y in The Pensions Ombudsman decision, wanted his plan – worth £1,622.77 at the time, transferred to another account he held with Friends Life.

However, only £396.83 was transferred and the remaining amount was put into a “suspense” account.

When Mr Y contacted Friends Life he was told all of the funds had been transferred and it was only when he later checked his transaction history that he realised they hadn’t.

Mr Y complained to Friends Life, which said it would calculate any financial loss caused by its mistake and pay him £300 for distress and inconvenience.

Friends Life put the funds back into the account but it did not backdate it as promised. Mr Y complained to the ombudsman.

The adjudicator that initially handled the complaint said the payments should have been backdated and a higher award of £500 should be made for distress and inconvenience.

Friends Life agreed to pay £122.15 in backdated payments into the plan and to pay the higher award. However, Mr Y thought he should get a higher redress award for distress and inconvenience.

The complaint was passed to an ombudsman who upheld it but did not agree Mr Y should be paid more than £500 for distress and inconvenience.

Deputy ombudsman Karen Johnston says: “Mr Y contends that his complaint can be broken down into three parts and therefore he should be compensated for each part. Whilst I accept that Mr Y’s complaints could be separated into three sections I do not consider that each of them warrants an independent award. I consider the effect of the conduct overall.”

She says: “Taking into consideration the number of issues Mr Y has faced, and the time it has taken to resolve them, it is my view that £500 is reasonable and I do not consider a higher award should be made.”

Recommended

Friends-Life-FriendsLife-700x450.jpg
13

Friends Life accused of poor service over pension delays

An adviser has complained to Friends Life after waiting five months for information about a client’s pension and being told a retirement pack could take a further 40 days to arrive. Rowley Turton chartered financial planner Scott Gallacher sent Friends Life a letter of authority on 4 March, shortly after taking on the client. He […]

Friends-Life-FriendsLife-700x450.jpg
2

Friends Life to repay customer £3k withdrawal penalty

Friends Life must refund a customer more than £3,000 because it did not clearly set out how she could avoid incurring a penalty for withdrawing money from her fund. A ruling by the Financial Ombudsman Service sets out how the customer, known as Mrs C, was charged a penalty fee of £3,339.63 when she withdrew […]

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg

Friends Life acquisition drives Aviva UK Life profit surge

Aviva’s mega merger with Friends Life saw profits at the insurer rocket 37 per cent last year, with the firm’s cost-cutting target set to be hit a year ahead of schedule. Aviva’s annual results, published this morning, reveal profits in the UK Life business rose from just over £1bn in 2014 to over £1.4bn last […]

Social-Networking-Technology-Organisation-Chart-700x450.jpg
4

FCA warns networks must take responsibility for member firms

The FCA has warned networks must take responsibility for the advice their appointed representatives give. The regulator has outlined a number of risks today that it says principals must make sure are considered among the member firms they oversee. The FCA warns that the investment choices and advice given by an AR can be “inappropriately […]

InvestmentFinanceCurrencyPiggyBank480

Brazil: The recovery remains intact

The Brazilian investment case has transformed dramatically over the past eighteen months. Back at the beginning of 2016, the market was under pressure from both international and domestic factors. The Chinese economy was slowing, which resulted in a precipitous fall in commodity prices, and the US Federal Reserve was beginning to raise interest rates, with […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Platform challenger reveals charges

Embark Group has revealed the charges for its new platform and targeting savers with between £25,000 and £150,000 on launch. Embark officially announced the launch of the wrap platform, which uses FNZ technology, today. As Money Marketing reported in September, it has been live for some time with white label partners and Embark’s existing book […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Altrincham, Greater Manchester - £25K - £35K dependent on experience and qualifications, plus benefits

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment