Fresh probe launched into HBOS Reading fraud

The National Crime Agency has started fresh investigations into allegations of fraud at the former Halifax Bank of Scotland impaired assets division.

The NCA will conduct a pre-investigative evidential review of allegations that fell outside a Thames Valley Police investigation into allegations of fraud by former employees of this division of HBOS.

The NCA says a number of companies have reported allegations of significant fraud involving a former employee of HBOS and their associates.

The agency says: “These include allegations of asset-stripping, through the use of corrupt consultants, as well as allegations of fraud and money laundering. The sums of money involved could be significant, running to many millions.”