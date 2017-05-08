French election: Top fund managers react to Macron’s win

Industry warns of practical tests ahead for Macron to stamp his mark on the French economy

Industry commentators are remaining cautious in their outlook for both France and Europe despite centrist liberal Emmanuel Macron’s win in the French presidential election.

Although Macron won with the second round of the election as anticipated, receiving 66.1 per cent of the votes cast against Marine Le Pen’s 33.9 per cent, he still has the “huge obstacle” of the National Assembly elections in June, when he will be up against the more established parties in gaining a majority.

The initial opinion polls suggest Macron’s En Marche could be the largest party, but without winning the majority he would end up working with a prime minister from another party and could struggle to implement the reforms he has promised, such as cutting taxes and reducing the deficit by €60bn.

Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, chief strategist and head of multi asset at NN Investment Partners, says: “The effectiveness of Macron as president, especially with respect to his domestic agenda, will depend heavily on the outcome of the parliamentary election in June.”

David Hussey, head of European equities at Manulife Asset Management, warns Macron could be all talk.