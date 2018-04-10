Money Marketing
French asset managers join forces for multi-asset launch

Credit-Suisse-700x450.jpgCredit Suisse and Carmignac have partnered to launch an emerging markets multi-asset fund which aims to provide investors with a five per cent annual return over a five-year period.

The Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV fund will invest mainly in emerging market economies.

The fund invests in equities, equity type securities and debt instruments such as – but not limited to – fixed rate bonds, zero-coupon bonds, floating rate notes and perpetual bonds.

It will be co-managed by Credit Suisse’s investment solutions and products team and Carmignac’s portfolio management team.

The fund, which has an annual management fee of 1.5 per cent, is available to private and institutional investors

Credit Suisse says emerging markets have been a key market driver since last year and believes they offer further potential throughout 2018 and beyond.

It says emerging markets are home to more than 80 per cent of the global population and account for around 60 per cent of global economic growth.

Credit Suisse global chief investment officer Michael Strobaek says one of the firm’s key investment themes for 2018 is finding “emerging market winners”.

He says: “We view emerging markets as a key part of a professional strategic asset allocation, best approached via actively managed solutions.”

