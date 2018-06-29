Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Fraudster given more jail time after failing to pay court order

By

Cash-Wallet-Consumer-Retail-Shopping-700x450.jpgA fraudster dubbed the “Wolf of Wimbledon” has had an extra four years placed on his jail sentence for failing to pay back more than £7.5m to victims of his scam.

Australian national Jeffrey Revell-Reade was found guilty of running a so-called boiler-room scheme, where cold-calls are made by salesman from a dedicated office pitching questionable or fraudulent investments, in 2014.

He was given a nine-and-a-half year prison sentence for his role in selling US-listed companies from Madrid, leaving investors out of pocket when they came to sell after it was revealed the investments were worthless, either placed in shell companies or in defunct companies.

Two years later, the court ordered the confiscation of £10m of his assets. While this was eventually appealed down to £7.5m, only £3.5m has been paid so far.

A court has ruled that this triggers an additional four years on Revell-Reade’s prison term, and that he must still pay the full amount once he is released.

District Judge Snow said: “I have no doubt at all that given his record of offending, given his failure to meet the order, given the lies he has told previously and given the bogus High Court claim, that the assets are available to Mr Revell-Reade as found by the Crown Court and that the reason for his behaviour is that he is wilfully refusing to settle his order.”

Recommended

Billions in freedoms cash moved to bank accounts and Isas

Savers have cashed in billions from their pensions since the freedoms, but new research suggests many risk tax penalties or low rates by keeping the money in bank accounts or Isas. A study of 370 consumers who have accessed their pension since the pension freedoms started in 2015 shows that while nearly £3bn has been […]

Quilter lists with £2.7bn valuation

Quilter has listed on the London Stock Exchange valued at £2.76bn. The business, formerly Old Mutual Wealth, has separated from parent Old Mutual Plc with an offer price of 145 pence per share. Quilter chief executive Paul Feeney says: “We are delighted to be in a position to list as a standalone business and are […]
5

Aegon apologises to advisers over Cofunds replatforming

Aegon has issued an apology to advisers in response to problems with the Cofunds replatforming. The firm is also increasing headcount in its operations team by redeploying 200 employees to help deal with any further issues. Advisers using the Aegon platform have reported numerous problems with it since it was integrated with the Cofunds business […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

MPs may reject future Bank appointments over diversity concerns

Lawmakers may not approve appointments to the Bank of England in the future over concerns about the lack of diversity at the institution. While the Treasury select committee approved two male appointments at the Bank this week, it expressed concerns again about the absence of women in senior positions. This means the committee could decide […]

European fund trade body calls for urgent action on Priips

The European asset management trade body is calling for Priips Key Information Document rules to be revised, saying they are causing “serious detriment” to investors. The European Fund and Asset Management Association says that the rules particularly in relation to performance and costs “at best confuse” investors and “at worst mislead them”. EFAMA has collected […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com