Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Fraudster financial adviser blew £4.5m on playboy lifestyle

By

Handcuffs-700x450.jpgA financial adviser has been jailed for eight years for a £4.5m investment fraud which he used to fund a playboy lifestyle.

Neil Bartlett, 53, from Ainsdale, Merseyside, spent the millions of pounds he scammed from clients on stock market gambling, jet-setting and sex workers, according to reports.

It was heard at Liverpool Crown Court on 21 December that Bartlett had been investing the money, pensions and savings of 24 clients’, some of whom were family and friends, into what they thought was a safe investment account with interest.

However, it came to light Bartlett had a sole trader account in to which he paid himself the money.

He admitted 14 counts of fraud and asked for a further 14 fraud offences to be taken into consideration.

Bartlett managed to scam £600,000 from one of the victims.

Bartlett had moved to Russia earlier in 2018 and the court heard his lavish lifestyle there involved spending on high-end hotels, private jets and sex workers. He was arrested on 27 November when he flew back from Russia into Manchester Airport.

He was arrested after flying back into Manchester Airport on Tuesday, November 27.

Judge Alan Conrad said: “You were gambling away a large part of the money entrusted to you, while maintaining a playboy lifestyle with expensive prostitutes and luxury foreign travel.

“You even boasted in messages to people of the debauched life that you were living.”

One of Bartlett’s victims told the court in December: “He has no conscience, he is morally devoid… If he is showing signs of remorse, take it from me, it is an act.”

Detective Sergeant Christopher Hawitt of Merseyside Police says: “We welcome the sentencing of Neil Bartlett and hope that he will now spend the considerable future thinking about the consequences of his actions.

“It is never nice for anyone to fall victim to fraud but this was a particularly unpleasant case for Bartlett’s victims as some of them had known him for over 50 years and so trusted him with, in some cases, their life savings.

“They are now forced to pick up the pieces of their lives but many have been left without the financial nest egg which was rightfully theirs and which they worked for many years to earn. In fact some of his victims, who have worked all their lives, are faced with the prospect of having to return to work.

“I would like to reassure the public that reports of any kind of fraud are taken extremely seriously and will be thoroughly investigated.”

Recommended
3

Tilney acquires Midlands wealth manager

Investment and financial planning firm Tilney has acquired Sutton Coldfield-based Index Wealth Management as it continues to seal more deals before the end of 2018. Tilney has bought the firm, which has three financial planners, three paraplanners and six support staff, for an undisclosed sum. Assets under advice at Index are around £243m, with average […]

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]
1

How to become a financial adviser: diplomas, degrees and workplaces

Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]

Portrait of retired woman sitting at the garden while using ebook reader. Senior female using digital tablet and relaxing in her beautiful garden at home.

Bank of Gran

Helen O’Hagan, Technical Manager at Prudential, looks at some of the options to help fund the cost of going to university.  An exciting time for children but not so much for their parents if they have not made financial provision to plan for this expense. And expensive it is! Not only the major items like […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

SimplyBiz chair Davy says courts should decide large FOS complaints

SimplyBiz chairman Ken Davy has questioned whether staff at the Financial Ombudsman Service would be able to take on larger complaints if the compensation limit at the adjudicator is increased. Responding to a consultation on proposals to increase FOS’ compensation limit from £150,000 to £350,000, Davy says he fears that this could reduce access to […]

Abraham Okusanya: Are happiness and retirement income really correlated?

A fascinating new paper by L&G, entitled Retirement Income Riddle: New perspectives on how we make financial choices and their impact on our wellbeing, looks at the relationship between happiness and the retirement income option people choose. Conducted by think-tank Demos using the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing database, the research focuses on people on […]

Standard Life scheme to pay member £20k over transfer delay

Trustees of the Standard Life Staff Pension Scheme must pay a member nearly £20,000 for the investment losses resulting from a delayed transfer. In the upheld Pensions Ombudsman ruling, Mr L complains he was given misleading information regarding his statutory right to transfer and he lost money. Mr L is a current employee of Standard […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com