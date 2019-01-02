Fraudster financial adviser blew £4.5m on playboy lifestyle

A financial adviser has been jailed for eight years for a £4.5m investment fraud which he used to fund a playboy lifestyle.

Neil Bartlett, 53, from Ainsdale, Merseyside, spent the millions of pounds he scammed from clients on stock market gambling, jet-setting and sex workers, according to reports.

It was heard at Liverpool Crown Court on 21 December that Bartlett had been investing the money, pensions and savings of 24 clients’, some of whom were family and friends, into what they thought was a safe investment account with interest.

However, it came to light Bartlett had a sole trader account in to which he paid himself the money.

He admitted 14 counts of fraud and asked for a further 14 fraud offences to be taken into consideration.

Bartlett managed to scam £600,000 from one of the victims.

Bartlett had moved to Russia earlier in 2018 and the court heard his lavish lifestyle there involved spending on high-end hotels, private jets and sex workers. He was arrested on 27 November when he flew back from Russia into Manchester Airport.

Judge Alan Conrad said: “You were gambling away a large part of the money entrusted to you, while maintaining a playboy lifestyle with expensive prostitutes and luxury foreign travel.

“You even boasted in messages to people of the debauched life that you were living.”

One of Bartlett’s victims told the court in December: “He has no conscience, he is morally devoid… If he is showing signs of remorse, take it from me, it is an act.”

Detective Sergeant Christopher Hawitt of Merseyside Police says: “We welcome the sentencing of Neil Bartlett and hope that he will now spend the considerable future thinking about the consequences of his actions.

“It is never nice for anyone to fall victim to fraud but this was a particularly unpleasant case for Bartlett’s victims as some of them had known him for over 50 years and so trusted him with, in some cases, their life savings.

“They are now forced to pick up the pieces of their lives but many have been left without the financial nest egg which was rightfully theirs and which they worked for many years to earn. In fact some of his victims, who have worked all their lives, are faced with the prospect of having to return to work.

“I would like to reassure the public that reports of any kind of fraud are taken extremely seriously and will be thoroughly investigated.”