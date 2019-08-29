Money Marketing
Fraudster appeals £2.4m carbon credit scheme sentence

The Crown Prosecution Service is unable to file for the extradition of carbon credit scheme fraudster Sami Raja while he appeals his sentencing and conviction.

The Essex man was sentenced to eight years behind bars in January after he was found guilty of six counts of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering.

Raja mis-sold carbon credits to 130 investor victims between 2012 and 2013. He was first arrested in Essex in 2013 at the address of former broker Kendrick Zale Ltd, which was also found to have sold 300,000 carbon credit units to 28 investors totalling £900,000.

City of London Police tell Money Marketing that Raja is still on the run from British authorities after relocating to Dubai and opening a business consultancy.

Several press releases issued to PR Newswire earlier this year say the firm specialises in assisting investors to expand their businesses in the UK and the UAE.

Eight years behind bars for £2.4m carbon credit scheme fraudster

Raja was wanted in the UK immediately, but City of London Police now confirm he is not able to be extradited despite his location being known.

A spokeswoman says: “Sami Raja is appealing both his convictions and sentence. The Crown Prosecution Service will not file for extradition until the appeal is done.”

Companies House records show Raja is banned from working as a company director in the UK until March 2031.

