Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Four of the best adviser research tools for ESG investing

By

File image of seedlings growingEthical investing is nothing new but environmental, social and governmental factors are becoming increasingly important. Investor demand is growing and the number of options available is expanding in response.

While the market cannot seem to agree on a set definition for these themes, the challenge for advisers is ensuring they are able to identify suitable investment paths for clients with such beliefs and preferences.

It is not easy but here are some sources of research that may help.

1. Clients looking to avoid certain areas based on ethical preferences

Tools have been available for a number of years to help with this traditional model of ethical investing. For example, Fund EcoMarket, which is free for advisers, helps with research and comparison of screened and themed SRI vehicles for sale in the UK retail market.

Can passive investing meet the ESG challenge?

It covers over 400 funds from a wide range of recognised providers. Users can either browse through the range of funds available or apply filters on both negative and positive screens, themes and approaches.

Creator Julia Dreblow’s wider SRI Services website also provides useful information and guidance to help advisers entering this market.

2. Clients looking to support certain areas and help create a positive impact

While Fund EcoMarket covers the full range of options, 3D Investing focuses on investments that make a positive difference and avoid harm.

3D analyses around 200 UK retail funds, looking at the underlying holdings, track record and delivery of outcomes, including avoidance of ethical controversies, social impact, financial performance and transparency.

A 3D “star rating” enables easy comparison of the funds. Fund reports covering the analysis in more detail are also available.

3D has partnered with social impact investment resource Worthstone to enable filtering and comparison of these funds through its subscription-based research tool, Impact Portal.

Behind the numbers: How passive ESG funds really fare against their active rivals

Investors leaning towards philanthropy may also be interested in individual social investments such as Social Impact Bonds. Research on these options is also available through the Impact Portal.

3. Clients whose priority is to generate a return but also wish to invest responsibly in general

Rayner Spencer Mills Research awards a rating to a fund as a catch-all seal of approval in the SRI space, covering approaches including responsible ownership and engagement, sustainability, thematic investment and positive screening, as well as avoidance.

A report is available explaining the fund’s approach and process and why RSMR feels it deserves a rating. The service is free for advisers.

Clients in this group may also be interested in a model portfolio service focusing on this theme. EQ Investors is a DFM specialising in ethical and impact investing, which has a range of off the shelf “positive impact” model portfolios.

Advisers set to boost investment in ESG strategies

These are available to advisers on an agent-as-client basis. EQ is also able to offer a bespoke service under a tripartite agreement.

3D Investing is also able to help advice firms in building their own model portfolios.

4. Clients who believe ESG strategies are more likely to outperform others

Fund EcoMarket and Worthstone’s Impact Portal only cover funds that market themselves as ESG plays. Morningstar’s Sustainability Rating is applied to all funds, whether they market themselves as ESG or not.

It is a measure of how well the companies held by a fund are managing their ESG risks and opportunities when compared with similar funds. Morningstar uses company-level ESG data to calculate the rating, which is awarded using a graded system of Morningstar Globes, with five being the strongest.

As well as identifying further potential ESG opportunities, this rating could also be used as a monitoring measure for funds selected using one of the other resources discussed above.

The ratings are available for free by registering on Morningstar’s website. Subscribers to Morningstar Direct also have access to detailed reports and a breakdown of the analysis.

Julie Hardie is head of research at Threesixty

Recommended

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Money Marketing

  13 December was the final print edition of Money Marketing for 2018. We will be back with our first issue of the new year on 10 January 2019, but in the meantime we’ll still be delivering you great online content over the festive period. We would like to wish all of our readers and […]

Michelle Hoskin: Fixing your firm’s identity crisis

Is your firm suffering from an identity crisis? Dare I say it, is it all fur coat and no knickers? All sparkle on the outside, doing everything you can to wow clients, but inside the engine is falling apart and your team is working to levels of exhaustion? It is more common than you think. […]

Equity release a growing market for solicitors – Pru

Research from Prudential conducted among UK private client solicitors shows a growing need for advisory work in equity release. Twenty nine per cent of solicitors believe demand for legal guidance in the area of equity release will increase in the next five years and over the last two years, one in four (26 per cent) […]
4

Sunken treasure and truffle trees: FOS reveals quirkiest investment complaints

The Financial Ombudsman Service has revealed the top five alternative investments it has received complaints about in the past five years. It says that while these investments could either be regulated or unregulated depending on the specific circumstances, they are likely to be considered as non-traditional. Unregulated investments have been in the spotlight for much […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

SimplyBiz chair Davy says courts should decide large FOS complaints

SimplyBiz chairman Ken Davy has questioned whether staff at the Financial Ombudsman Service would be able to take on larger complaints if the compensation limit at the adjudicator is increased. Responding to a consultation on proposals to increase FOS’ compensation limit from £150,000 to £350,000, Davy says he fears that this could reduce access to […]

Abraham Okusanya: Are happiness and retirement income really correlated?

A fascinating new paper by L&G, entitled Retirement Income Riddle: New perspectives on how we make financial choices and their impact on our wellbeing, looks at the relationship between happiness and the retirement income option people choose. Conducted by think-tank Demos using the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing database, the research focuses on people on […]

Standard Life scheme to pay member £20k over transfer delay

Trustees of the Standard Life Staff Pension Scheme must pay a member nearly £20,000 for the investment losses resulting from a delayed transfer. In the upheld Pensions Ombudsman ruling, Mr L complains he was given misleading information regarding his statutory right to transfer and he lost money. Mr L is a current employee of Standard […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com