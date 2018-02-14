Money Marketing
Foster Denovo poaches from SJP for London expansion

By

Business-People-Portfolio-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpgFoster Denovo has poached from SJP among others as it expands its private client division in London.

Nikos Christoforou joins from SJP alongside Dafydd Davies from Fairfax Investment Bank, Olly Yorath from Fairey Associates and Robert Saunders, who has previously worked for Wise Pensions, Leadenhall, and Smith and Williamson.

Foster Denovo chief executive Roger Brosch says the firm plans to bring in many more specialists during 2018.

He says: “We are delighted to welcome the new advisers into the business; each deciding to join Foster Denovo to enhance their own career through our planned growth journey.”

The national firm also recently appointed Sharon Mattheus, Olugbenga Bello and Michael Walsh as new advisers.

New recruit Saunders says he wanted to join a firm that had critical mass but still had a personal feel and “did not try to shoehorn all advice into pre-set channels”. He says the ethics of the firm were also an important consideration.

Head of recruitment Paul Mattock says: “Large numbers of advisers today prefer to surround themselves with other like-minded individuals and a strong team of support staff in order to improve their skill sets, cut down on administration and operate at optimum capacity.

“And because of this, we saw real movement during 2017 – a trend that is set to continue, as we look to bring on board increasing numbers of high quality advisers.”

