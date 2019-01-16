Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FOS to pay new two-day a week chair £75k

By

The Financial Ombudsman Service is advertising for a new chair on a two-day a week contract to replace Nicholas Montagu.

The role will pay £75,000 a year and is based in London at the ombudsman’s Canary Wharf headquarters.

The new chair will be the first to lead the FOS’s board under its new extended remit. In October FOS announced it will begin to cover complaints about claims management companies and receive complaints from larger small and medium sized enterprises.

The advertisement calls for a chair that can harness the “collective energy and intellect of a capable and diverse board.”

“The chair will set the tone from the top, promoting its values and helping to inspire staff and promote a high morale culture. Externally, the chair will act as an ambassador for the service, ensuring effective engagement with a diverse range of key stakeholders,” is adds.

Applications for Montagu’s successor will open until 3 February. Candidates are expected to have a track record of executive leadership in organisations of a comparable size to the FOS.

The advertisement states candidates must also be “politically astute” but that only “some understanding of current conduct, regulatory and legal issues with retail financial services” is expected.

Montagu will depart the FOS in August after seven years as chair.

Recommended
2

FOS funding must change as PPI claims fall

The way the Financial Ombudsman Service is funded will need to change as its PPI case load diminishes says FCA chairman Charles Randell (pictured). MPs on the Treasury select committee asked senior regulators at the watchdog whether the current funding model of the ombudsman is sustainable. In response to the question Randell said: “FOS has […]
4

Collapsed DFM’s administration bill nears £2m

Fees for administrators handling the collapse of discretionary fund manager Strand Capital are approaching £2m, the administrators’ latest report reveals. The document shows that the two firms working to return clients’ investments – Smith & Williamson and LA Business Recovery – have now racked up 4,709 hours on the project, at a total cost of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Advisers expect equity release market to reach £6bn

Research conducted by Canada Life Home Finance shows that 86 per cent of IFAs expect the value of the equity release market to grow in 2019. Of those asked, 40 per cent of advisers see the market worth at least £6bn by the end of 2019, and 46 per cent expect a total market worth […]

Editor’s note: Mifid II is not perfect, but no one-year-old is

As any parent can attest, teething problems are not uncommon among one-year-olds. Fortunately, these tend to pass. Financial services watchers are hoping that the infant Mifid II directive can overcome its own growing pains. The aim of the game after last January’s introduction was transparency. Aggregate costs, both pre- and post-sale, came under new disclosure […]

Lessons to be learnt

Sesame launches new adviser academy

Sesame Bankhall Group has become the latest advice market brand to launch an academy for member firms. The network, support service and mortgage advice business has partnered with training and education firm Simply Academy to offer member firms across its different business lines access to apprenticeship programmes to help them develop and recruit new staff. […]

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Patrick Schan 16th January 2019 at 2:01 pm

    The advertisement calls for a chair that can harness the “collective energy and intellect of a capable and diverse board.”

    Ha ha!

  2. Julian Stevens 16th January 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Should be 2/5ths of £75K p.a. If I lived east of London, I myself would consider applying for a two day week paying £75K p.a. Muchos dinero for not having to do very much at all. Nice work if you can get it.

  3. Harry Katz 16th January 2019 at 4:21 pm

    2 Days a week. How engaged with the topic can anyone be? I’ll bet the working day is 10-5 with 2 hours for lunch. That works out at 10 hours over say 35 weeks that works out at £214 per hour. Glad the FOS is so cavalier with other people’s money.

  4. Ian Bennett 17th January 2019 at 8:11 am

    Did I read this correctly:

    “some understanding of current conduct, regulatory and legal issues with retail financial services”

    “SOME” understanding? Surely someone expected to “harness the collective energy and intellect of a capable and diverse board” and “set the tone from the top” should have a deep and wide understanding of the business they are leading.

    Step forward Michelle Cracknell.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com