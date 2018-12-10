FOS tells Lighthouse to refund advice fee

The Financial Ombudsman Service has told an adviser to refund a client’s £970 advice fee and pay 8 per cent interest, plus £500 compensation, after it refused to sign a form declaring advice had been given.
In the case, a client referred to as Mr B was advised by Lighthouse Advisory Services to transfer two existing pensions into a Sipp.
But when he chose to use a different Sipp provider to the one Lighthouse recommended, it refused to sign the appropriate form and declaration confirming it had given advice.
Lighthouse wrote to Mr B on 25 July 2017 with a report containing its recommendations for the transfer of his two pension plans into a Sipp.
It recommended Mr B transfer his two existing pensions into a Sipp with company “A” and stated the initial and ongoing fees for the transfer. Lighthouse’s letter confirmed it was “authorised to advise” Mr B on the matters covered in the report.
Mr B broadly agreed to proceed with Lighthouse’s recommendation but instead of transferring his pensions to A, he wanted to transfer them to a different provider, which the ombudsman refers to as “H”. Mr B’s research found H had lower fees.
Mr B agreed a fee with Lighthouse for the work it had done. When he then made requests to have his two pensions switched to H, both asked him to provide confirmation advice had been obtained. However, Lighthouse refused to sign the relevant form, saying it had not given advice to transfer.
The case was subsequently referred to the ombudsman as an agreement between the parties couldn’t be reached.
Ombudsman Alessandro Pulzone says: “The key dispute in this case is that Lighthouse accepts that it gave Mr B advice to transfer his pension in line with Section 48 of the Pension Schemes Act 2015.
“But it refuses to confirm that it has given Mr B advice for the purposes of a transfer which, it says, it didn’t specifically advise on. So the question is whether there’s any requirement for a consumer to follow the advice provided by an adviser, in order for that adviser to confirm that advice has been provided.”
Referring to section 48 of the Pension Schemes Act 2015, Pulzone decided there was no obligation on the advice being followed and no requirement for Lighthouse to specifically advise on where Mr B was intending to transfer his pension to, before it signs or provides confirmation.
Lighthouse disagreed with the ruling, stating that when advising on a pension transfer, FCA rules state the advice must take account of the proposed destination of the transfer funds. It maintained that signing the confirmation without completing a new report (which would attract a fee) taking into account Mr B’s proposed Sipp, would be in breach of FCA rules.
Pulzone reconsidered the case but concluded that it wasn’t fair and reasonable for Lighthouse to charge Mr B the advice fee yet decline to confirm that it provided him with appropriate independent advice.
His final decision was to uphold Mr B’s complaint and that Lighthouse must repay the fee, plus interest and compensation for “trouble and upset”.
So presumably if he’d transferred it into some
Mickey-Mouse SIPP with a sign-off from Lighthouse, and then seen his transfer funnelled into some dodgy bonds and worthless AIMS share a la BlueInfinitas and others, he’d have claimed against Lighthouse. Some FOS adjudicators really need to wake up to the way regulation is being used for arbitrage.
Spot on Neil
FCA CP18/7 final rules and guidance 3.2 “When advising on a pension transfer , the advice must take account of the proposed destination of the transfer funds if a transfer proceeded. This includes both the proposed scheme and proposed investments in that scheme.”
Do FOS really not know this?
Indeed so. The Lighthouse AR firm advised transferring into a specific SIPP on which they had (presumably) undertaken the appropriate DD, not any old SIPP of the client’s choosing, through which they would have had no influence over the investments chosen. The firm was quite within its rights to refuse to sign a piece of paper confirming they’d given advice on transferring to a SIPP that they hadn’t recommended (and which they might well have advised strongly AGAINST transferring into).
As a matter of interest, what was the adjudicator’s response to Lighthouse having pointed out that FCA rules state the advice must take account of the proposed destination of the transfer funds? Of this, there seems to be no mention.
For the future, I imagine that Lighthouse (and anyone else) will, in its Client Agreement that the client is required to sign (in theory before any work is embarked upon), make absolutely clear that they will provide no assistance whatsoever in facilitating any course of action that deviates from their specific recommendations. The crunch point is that Lighthouse DID NOT give Mr B advice to transfer his two PP’s to any SIPP other than the one they had deemed to be most suitable. To this, the ombudsman appears to be oblivious.
Nick, did you read the FOS DRN before commenting or just the MM article? I think if the latter, you might reverse your stance to agreeing with the FOS once read.
Agreed – looking through FOS DRNs really transformed my perspective.
This, clearly, indicates how the odds are stacked against the adviser in this industry.
Not only has the adviser lost their remuneration for the time spent on the client’s case, they have also had to pay 8% interest and lost a further £500 to this client who, on the face of it, seems like a complete chancer who has succeeded in a blatant rip off, aided and abetted by the FOS.
Neils comment above is absolutely correct. Also, for Lighthouse to sign the declaration it would have to conduct due diligence on the new SIPP provider (assuming that it is one that the firm does not regularly recommend) and that costs time so requesting a further fee is correct.
Also, why is interest still added at 8%? It makes the FOS look entirely out of touch with financial reality, as well as being deeply unfair.
As stated, was Lighthouse being “fair and reasonable” apparently not, which appears to be the new mandate, forget about regulation and the law,.
Lets just be nice to people.
So an adviser and the SIPP firm have to take into account the intended investment? Well that’s what the FCA says, determined we provide client specific advice. Yet the FOS is now saying “to transfer or not to transfer” is enough advice, irrespective of where the client chooses to take the funds. So let’s throw out the TVC since we dont know where the funds might end up and don’t bother with the APTA since we can’t be certain the figures will be relevant to the client’s whimsicle quest for cheap fees. Some degree of consistency would be helpful; is it too much to ask that the regulator and the ‘judge and jury’ at FOS actually adopt the same rules.
I don’t know why they don’t just sign the form to say they gave advice, the provider form does not ask that the advice was to transfer to any specific firm, just that advice was given. It doesn’t even ask if the client is going against the advice. Providing they did not facilitate the transfer to “H” then they have got nothing to worry about, he wouldn’t even be an insistent client.
Or alternatively provide confirmation that they’ve advised him to transfer to pension provider A, so that the ceding schemes are on actual notice when H comes along that this wasn’t the advice.
A warning to us all, make sure you are being paid for your advice whether or not it leads to a product implementation.
I used to believe that a “client” who did not follow my recommendation was not a client , and we should not be forced to accept insistent clients, this ruling suggests otherwise.
Lol. I love the way staff at FOS are quoting Pension Scheme Acts and other legal text as if they are qualified to comment on the content. Bunch of amateurs.
IFAs spend too much time protecting themselves from FOS, when the focus really should be upon not getting anything referred to them in the first place. Because if it goes to FOS, you will lose. Even if you win, you lose with the amount of time involved.
Actually quite often the FOS staff are MORE qualified than we are.The one currently looking at a case for anew client of mine who was (in my opinion) poorly advised to transfer a guaranteed income to access a PCLS of 1/10th of her fund value 6 months before her NRA is more qualified than I am and the adviser who “order took” to move a pension for a client who wanted a lump sum, which could have better been accessed from her husband#s PPP without sacrificing her own DB scheme. The proof will be in the pudding once we see whether the FOS higher qualifications actually apply common sense or not.
I tend to agree on the face of it with all bar one of the commentators here. I need to read the final decision before I comment too much however as often the typed article varies in tone from the actual DRN.
I wait with baited breath for Rory Percival’s comments on this case and his attempt to explain why this doesn’t just re-inforce my claim (and that of Mal K and perhaps others) that the F-pack system is morally corrupt itself.
DRN1488449 – I’ve read the report now and I agree with the FOS decision.I suggest everyone else commenting on reading teh article alone (as I did) reads the actual FOS decision.
I once again look forward to Rory Percival’s comments on this as whatever he thinks of me, just because I disagree with some of the things he and his former employer says and I may be a bit of a PITA, doesn’t mean I don’t value his opinion and don’t read and take on board what the FCA says.
I agree too. And, speaking as a former CF10 and 11, I’m amazed Lighthouse held the line it did throughout this case. If I were them, I’d be anxious that doing so has put their heads above the parapet with:
(1) the FCA, because if I were the regulator I’d be curious to understand why they thought what they did, especially in the light of very sensible arguments to the contrary, and
(2) HMRC, because my working assumption from the Ombudsman’s findings quoted below is that the “advice” fee is seriously lowballed as a VAT dodge…
“My role isn’t to decide what Lighthouse’s fee structure should be. But I would expect that the
possibility that a client might not want to go ahead with the recommendation was something
to have been taken into account by Lighthouse in deciding what the advice fee would be
relative to the implementation fee.”
@Emma Lunn – do you truly believe your article was clear, fair and not misleading? Was it just “click bait”?
Was the article a fair reflection of the FOS logic and decision?
Many (including Lighthouse’s defence) seem to be trying to conflate the FCA rules and guidance with the TPA’s requirement for schemes transferring a member’s DB entitlement to get confirmation that the member has taken regulated advice.
As Adam Smith identifies, Lighthouse were perfectly entitled to sign these declarations whilst also confirming that the member had decided to transfer to a different arrangement to the one recommended by them and they took no responsibility for the destination arrangement. I know of several firms that already do this.
They could also have written a follow-up to the client confirming that they did not recommend the scheme he was looking to use and therefore could not take any responsibility for it.
The report also does not seem to make clear whether the advice fee charged by Lighthouse, and paid by the client, included implementation as well as the advice report. If it didn’t and Lighthouse expected to charge an additional fee to implement the recommended transfer, then they were on even dodgier ground!
I don’t agree with your last paragraph Kevin. We charge a basic advice fee (‘BAF’) for advice regardless of whether or not the client asks us to implement the advice given. It’s non-contingent which means we’re being paid for pure advice regardless of whether or not a product is sold or transfer effected. It also allows us to factor in any extra work needed up front. Equally, we can and often do reduce the BAF for simpler jobs. Another benefit of this is that it filters out the timewasters, brain-pickers and assorted freebie-merchants. Our CADs spell out the component parts of our charging structure so I don’t feel we are in any way whatsoever on ‘dodgy ground’. As I read this, Lighthouse is charging a £970 BAF and 2% for the implementation whereas our typical charge is a £695 BAF plus 1% of the fund net of TFC. Everyone has their own structure and model, and that’s their business. However, anyone operating a model that does not involve a non-contingent BAF – doing investment/pension recommendations on spec in effect – is inviting freeloaders to waste their time. As I say, that’s their business and good luck to them, but I learned the hard way. the only people we spend time on writings recs are people who are committed to paying for our time. No pay, no play!
Hello Neil. Have you read the FOS DRN? It would be useful to know if you agree with the FOS decision (rather than the MM article) once read.
Hi Neil
I’m not criticising the concept of a BAF (as you term it) and a separate implementation fee, as it is a very valid model and necessary for DB transfers and other safeguarded rights cases.
What I was saying is dodgy was Lighthouse’s insistence that it would not sign the relevant provider’s declaration unless the client also agreed to them implementing the recommendation, when under the rules this confirms only that the member has taken relevant financial advice and has nothing to do with what the recommendation was.
It is simply not ethical to provide and charge for advice, and then to try and effectively blackmail the client into accepting your recommendation by refusing to sign the advice declaration unless s/he agrees to implement your recommendation for a further fee!!!
Yes, and the FCA DRN report clearly explains these weren’t DB schemes, but I think 3 x DC pensions at least one of which had guaranteed annuity rates. they were happy to reccomend a transfer out of the gtted anuity rates, when I woudl have thought “insistent client” out off the gtteed rates would probably have been more likely….
When you look at it like that, it was VERY expensive switching advice.
With the information available in the article it’s impossible to reach any conclusive decision of who is correct.
However I would note that Lighthouse did provide advice, then refused to sign the form to say the client had received regulated advice. That is definitely not being “reasonable”.
Nowhere on that form does it state what the advice was, nor does it state where the advice suggested it be transferred, if it was a recommendation to transfer.
Nowhere does it mention that Lighthouse refused to carry out the transfer to the provider of the clients choice (which they are perfectly within their rights to do), only that they refused to sign to say that he had received advice, which he clearly had.
I think many are getting confused about what is what. Any client is free to disregard any advice they receive, but were he to transfer to the provider of his choice and then complain, he would not have a leg to stand on, because he did not take the advice given.
A simple letter, covering this part, coupled with signing the form to say he had received advice and Lighthouse would have gotten paid, the client would have been happy and the dispute would never have occurred, plus lighthouse would have had their butts fully covered.
As such I have little sympathy for them.