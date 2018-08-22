Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FOS Sipp complaints almost double in 12 months

By

The number of new complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service concerning Sipps has nearly doubled in the last year, latest data shows.

FOS stats released this morning show the adjudicator handled 521 new Sipp cases between April and June 2017. This has now risen to 922 for the same period in 2018.

In total, the FOS received 678 enquiries around Sipp complaints, rising to 1,107 for the three months to June this year.

While the number of cases making it to an ombudsman decision, as opposed to being settled at an early stage, dropped from 181 to 137, the uphold rate in favour of the consumer has increased from 50 per cent to 59 per cent for the latest quarter.

Looking under the bonnet of the Sipp market

Sipps complaints had the highest uphold rates of any product assessed by the FOS in the latest data.

On average, 35 per cent of complaints went in favour of the consumer between April and June 2018.

Complaints regarding non-Sipp personal pensions remained stable, with only a slight increase from 460 new cases to 464.

While investment Isa complaints did increase from 266 to 418, and cash Isa complaints rose from 133 to 172, there continued to be a fall in annuity complaints, from 227 to 148, and only 19 per cent of those were upheld.

Payment protection insurance and payday loans continued to dominate the FOS’ workload, with 55,000 and 11,000 new cases respectively, accounting for a combined 75 per cent of all new complaints.

Recommended
7

FCA takes on introducers behind £86m in pension transfers

The FCA has revealed it is pursuing two unregulated introducers involved in the transfer of at least £86m in pension assets from over 2,000 customers. In the watchdog’s monthly round-up, FCA executive director for enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward discusses how the FCA is approaching fraudsters as a new advertising campaign launched earlier in […]
4

Steve Bee: The elephant in the room on workplace pensions

Employers providing DC pensions pay far less into them than those providing DB schemes Sooner or later, we will have to accept the fact the golden age of company pension provision in the UK is over. It has been for some time now, yet the pensions industry and the government are still in denial. The […]

Dennis Hall
40

Dennis Hall: Why we are reducing portfolios to just one fund

If you agree with the premise that funds with high charges generally underperform those with low charges, then you must also agree a portfolio that accrues high costs will generally underperform one with lower costs. And if you accept this, the obvious conclusion is to hack away anything that increases that cost. Switching from higher-priced […]

Global Alpha

‘Low volatility’: low risk, low reward?

Robin Geffen, Fund Manager & CEO, Neptune ‘Low volatility’ products originated as tools for institutional investors who were contractually obliged to provide instant liquidity. Now they are sold to individual savers – the very people who need long-term options the most. Find out more here Important information Investment risks    Neptune funds may have a high […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS Interior 480

Four IFAs placed in default in latest FSCS list

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared nine firms default, included at least four financial advisers, in its latest list of collapsed firms. Advice firms included on the list covering July are London-based Talk Financial Solutions, Kent firm Accuro Finance Limited, Birmingham-based Ashfield Financial Planning and R W Harris Limited trading as Roger Harris and Company […]

Five minutes with…Anna Sofat

Addidi Wealth managing director Anna Sofat has long been a vocal proponent of greater diversity within the advice sector. Ahead of her appearance on our panel on the subject at the Money Marketing Interactive conference in Harrogate on September 13, she discusses how better regulation can help improve advice and why we all need to talk […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 22nd August 2018 at 10:17 am

    It would be interesting to know:-

    1. how many of these referrals are from CMC’s,

    2. how many of them are ultimately rejected/upheld,

    3. how many complaints not involving a CMC are rejected/upheld and

    4. the basis of these complaints, notably how many arise from advice to invest in UCIS and/or other unsuitably high risk media.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com