Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FOS ruling cannot add new duties for Sipp providers, court hears

By

Royal Court of Justice High Court 480Upholding a Financial Ombudsman Service ruling against a Sipp provider over due diligence failures would not create new requirements for the market as a whole, a judicial review into the decision has head.

A court is currently hearing arguments as Berkeley Burke challenges a ruling that it, as a Sipp provider, could be held responsible for investment failures.

In 2011 a client, known as Mr Charlton, invested his money into plots of agricultural land in Cambodia via a Berkeley Burke Sipp.

In 2014, the FOS ruled against Berkeley Burke for failing to carry out adequate due diligence on the £29,000 unregulated collective investment scheme.

QC James Strachan, who is representing the FOS, the defendant in the case, told the court today that asking a Sipp provider to check an investment in a foreign country is simply an application of existing due diligence requirements.

QC Jonathan Kirk, representing Berkeley Burke, had earlier said in his submission to the court that FOS has stretched the requirements of due diligence in its ruling in the case.

Kirk argued FOS has created a new duty of due diligence in its ruling on Berkeley Burke that would have widespread repercussions for the Sipp industry depending on the outcome of the judicial review.

But Strachan in his closing argument pointed out recasting FOS’s ruling as a misapplication of law is wrong, as the concept of due diligence already includes the kind of inquiry it claims Berkeley Burke should have conducted.

He said: “The legal representatives of Berkeley Burke do not like the width of the ruling, [but] the duties on due diligence were defined before the case [in guidance such as the FSA’s thematic review on Sipp providers].

“The FOS concluded there was a duty to look beyond mere ‘Sippability’ [in the case of Mr Charlton] and at the type of investment being proposed.

“These duties take their importance from the circumstances and if you as a Sipp provider are dealing with an unsophisticated investor then that shapes the level of due diligence needed to treat the customer fairly compared to a sophisticated investor.”

Recommended
1

Tilney hires new ultra-high net worth team

Wealth manager and advice firm Tilney has recruited a London-based team of specialist wealth managers to support its ultra-high net worth clients. The five-person team, which will be led by LGT Vestra’s Joanna Hunt, has a background in both wealth management and private banking. Credit Suisse’s Stephen Bristow will join RMG Wealth Management founders David […]

Fundsmith doubles funding target for new investment trust

Fundsmith is looking to increase the amount it raises when it floats its Smithson Investment Trust from £250m to £600m. The company, headed up by star manager Terry Smith, announced that it was aiming to raise £250m through the investment trust’s intial public offering last month. Inside Fundsmith’s new investment trust The company now says that […]

Something chronic

Amanda Docherty, Senior Marketing Consultant, Royal London  I’ve just returned from a mini-break in Tenerife. Twenty girls on a hen weekend, so you can imagine there was a fair bit of eating, drinking and dancing. Although we did squeeze in a water park, boat trip and paddle boarding. It’s all about the balance!  There were a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Why the delay on annual protection statements?

I wonder how many client conversations come to an impasse when the subject of their existing cover is discussed. All too frequently, we find clients have little knowledge of their employment benefit package. Death in service, critical illness cover and sick pay benefit periods may have been discussed during the recruitment process and will be […]

Comments

There are 5 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Man inBlack 12th October 2018 at 1:11 pm

    This is annoying me now.

    Counsel for FOS is Mr James Strachan QC. Counsel for BB is Mr Jonathan Kirk QC. *Not* QC James Strachan and / or QC Jonathan Kirk.

  2. Alan Lakey 12th October 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Weasel words from Mr Strachan QC

  3. Chris Bryans 12th October 2018 at 1:31 pm

    Great reporting Michael – this is a very important case for our industry and it’s good to get concise reporting of the facts and the arguments.

  4. Arthur Bach 12th October 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Given that the clients made an execution only investment and ignored written warnings from BB I fail to see how they can become liable for the client’s own actions.

    The FCA has also clearly shown it doesn’t know its own rules, yet expects other to.

    This is a complete mess. The investment was stupid and yet the client insisted on proceeding with it. I would have told them to find another provider, but if the FOS wins this just sends out a clear message that clients can invest in any old rubbish without any risk of loss as it is always someone else’s fault.

  5. Matthew Rodhouse 12th October 2018 at 4:30 pm

    I agree that FOS should not effectively create new Rules. However, as outlined in the Law Commission’s 2014 report on Fiduciary Duties, there were then and are now duties of care in place which seem to have required some due diligence by the SIPP administrator (if not the SIPP trustees). From 1 November 2007, the combination of the FSA’s COBS 2.1.1R (the client best interests rule), COBS 10A (the appropriateness test for complex investments) and RPPD did require them to ensure that the investment was appropriate for that type of investor at time of sale and ongoing. The FCA’s current version of RPPD is called “The Responsibilities of Providers and Distributors for the Fair Treatment of Customers” but it did exist in 2007 and before then.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com