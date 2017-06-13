Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FOS: ‘The rules are clear on suitability and insistent clients’

Data shows advisers account for less than 1 per cent of total complaints

By
FOS chief executive Caroline Wayman

The Financial Ombudsman Service has claimed its expectations around suitable advice and insistent clients are clear, as its data shows advisers account for less than 1 per cent of all complaints.

In its annual review for the 2016/17 financial year, published today, the FOS says advisers accounted for 0.5 per cent of the total 321,283 new complaints received by the FOS over the last year.

The FOS says it is “on the same page” with advisers when it comes to resolving complaints, and sets out the efforts it has made to engage with advice firms. Prompted by the Financial Advice Market Review, the FOS has held several regional roundtables, as well as seven of the FCA’s Live and Local events.

In the review, lead ombudsman Caroline Mitchell says: “The roundtables have been particularly helpful in getting to the bottom of issues that cause uncertainty for advisers – for instance, what should be included in suitability reports, and how we’d approach cases involving “insistent clients” on the back of pension freedoms.

“We and the FCA have been able to explain that the regulator’s guidance in these areas is clear, and that if a business has done what it should, then there’s no need to worry.”

She adds: “We’ve really welcomed the honesty of conversations like these and look for ward to them continuing into next year and beyond.”

Most Read

Recommended

FOS principal reveals keys to defending complaints

The Financial Ombudsman Service has reiterated its advice to IFAs to make suitability reports as tailored and personalised to the client as possible. Speaking at our Money Marketing Interactive conference today, FOS principal ombudsman Richard Thompson outlined how advisers can best mount a defence at the FOS when faced with a complaint. Thompson said: “The […]

3

The future of the FOS: Has it turned a corner with advisers?

Advisers have welcomed the Financial Ombudsman Service’s attempts to engage with them more as it tries to get a firmer grip on costs and efficiencies. In its latest business plan and budget, published last month, the FOS said it would cut nearly £32m from proposed spending, as staff costs in particular would be squeezed. Industry […]

Managing customers in drawdown

By Lorna Blyth, Investment Marketing Manager Delivering a decent drawdown review process takes time and resources. This article looks at how you can manage drawdown clients in a more cost-effective way. Most advisers are seeing an increase in drawdown clients following pension freedoms. Often these are clients with lower fund sizes, which means advisers are […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest careers

Paraplanner

London - up to £45,000 basic, up to £10,000 bonus and full benefits etc

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Grey Area 13th June 2017 at 10:01 am

    Good to know everything is strong and stable…

  2. D H 13th June 2017 at 10:56 am

    Very positive, maybe there is a moral to this article for Caroline to ponder…… listening to the adviser community… must do more of it !

  3. Marty Y 13th June 2017 at 11:47 am

    This seemed like good news until I read the part
    “We and the FCA have been able to explain that the regulator’s guidance in these areas is clear,…..”
    My concern is that they had to explain the guidance is clear then clearly from the advisers view point in must be anything but.
    Is it only me??????

Leave a comment