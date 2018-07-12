Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FOS review mulls new funding model

By

An independent review into the Financial Ombudsman Service has mooted the idea of linking funding contributions to the risk of complaints firms pose.

The review was carried out by Money and Mental Health Policy Institute vice chair Richard Lloyd after a Channel 4 documentary earlier this year criticised the complaints adjudicator for providing a lack of training on complex cases and bias among investigators, amid a host of other alleged failings.

Lloyd’s review, published today, calls on FOS to estimate the medium-term costs it is likely to incur given case volumes and capacity in order to run a good quality, efficient service.

The review adds: “Based on this analysis, the FOS and FCA should consider consulting on a new levy funding structure for the FOS that meets this cost, is based on the risk that firms bring to the market, and enables more stable forward planning.”

Currently, eight firms, including the largest banks, account for around two-thirds of all FOS complaints.

Around three-quarters of FOS’ workload is funded by these largest financial services groups, with the rest coming from a levy on all firms and a case fee of £550 applicable after 25 “free” cases.

For IFA networks, each network is entitled to the same 25 free cases regardless of membership size.

Lloyd’s review has found no evidence of systemic bias at the FOS, and also questions allegations made by Channel 4 that thousands of PPI complaints were left unanswered for years and thousands of other letters were left unopened.

There were also accusations in the Channel 4 documentary that FOS’s approach to calculating distress and inconvenience awards was formulaic.

While the review notes that “the approach to this was revised in 2014 and “internal guidance suggests levels of award based on severity”, FOS should still review how it trains its staff on these awards.

The review is also critical of a past performance management approach that risked a system where missing targets could lead to pay and promotion prospects cut for investigators.

Lloyd notes that “a number of experienced staff are disengaged” at the FOS, but morale is improving as a new organisational structure beds in.

He writes: “I have found that people at the FOS have strongly-held and positive values. They believe in its mission and want to ‘do the right thing’, while recognising the need to improve.”

Overall, the review says the FOS should focus improvements on six areas in particular, including its casework handling capability for new complex complaints, staff management and quality assurance.

The review calls on the FOS to be clearer to the public on what its role is as an independent adjudicator.

It reads: “FOS is not a campaigning consumer champion or a regulator, and that is not always well understood or explained.

“No stakeholder expressed the view to me that the FOS is unnecessary or overly costly. But there are legitimate frustrations about the speed with which the FOS resolves disputes, and concerns about the quality of some casework.”

“Consumers should…be fully informed about their right to make a service complaint. Quality assurance checks should be carried out to ensure that staff are not putting undue pressure on consumers to accept a decision quickly.”

Recommended

Technology-Business-Computer-700x450.jpg
1

Top tips for ensuring your firm’s website is compliant

Some websites are difficult to navigate or overly complex, while some have become outdated, as technology and design best practice moves on. On our compliance helpdesk we see a wealth of financial planning websites. Some good, some bad. We can’t help you with the aesthetic design, or interface of your website, but we can help […]
1

FSCS claims against Sipp firm triple in a month

Claims against collapsed Sipp provider Lifetime Sipp Company have increased more than three times in just over a month, data provided to Money Marketing shows. Money Marketing reported on Tuesday the Financial Services Compensation Scheme had received 19 claims against Lifetime Sipp at 30 May. The lifeboat fund says it has now received 70 claims as […]

Healthcare regulation amalgamation predicted for Gulf states

While Dubai is leading the way in terms of legislating for expat healthcare in the Gulf, Qatar, Abu Dhabi and others are watching and learning – that’s according to Jelf International’s director of international services, Doug Rice. He believes the pace of change in the Gulf states will continue and that some level of unified healthcare system will be introduced across the region.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Govt backs down on mutual regulatory recognition after Brexit

The government has moved away from mutual recognition of regulation after exiting the European Union, instead pursuing an arrangement that will see financial services companies having scaled-back access to each other’s markets. The government released its much-awaited Brexit White Paper today. Mutual recognition would have resulted in the UK and EU recognising each other’s rules […]

FSCS-Piggy-Bank-500x320.jpg

FSCS declares more advice firms in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared eight firms in default in June, at least half of which are financial advisers. Firms included on the list are Professional Financial Advisers of Cheltenham, Yorkshire-based ICF Group and Scottish business Fergus Burns, which was formerly called The Financial Planning Partnership. Also on the list is West-Midlands business […]

Keith Richards: Contingent charging must be preserved 

The work and pensions select committee is calling for a ban on contingent charging, but this would have an impact on consumer choice. We need to protect consumer choice by mitigating growing concerns over conflicts of interest – real or perceived – and the inherent risk to contingent charging more widely. Consumers seek financial planning […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Nicholas Pleasure 12th July 2018 at 2:32 pm

    They should charge CMCs a fixed fee of, say, £1,000 for every case that is rejected by the Ombudsman.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com