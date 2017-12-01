Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FOS and Pensions Ombudsman agree new complaints handling deal

By

Exploding-Piggy-Bank-700.jpgThe Financial Ombudsman Service and The Pensions Ombudsman have finally signed a deal to clarify how complaints are dealt with after more than two years in the making.

FOS and TPO first said they were holding discussions over a new ‘memorandum of understanding’ in September 2015 after confusion over where their respective jurisdictions ended.

This has been a particular issue for Sipp complaints; the FOS will normally investigate complaints over pensions, including the suitability of pensions advice, but TPO can handle complaints over how individual pension arrangements, such as Sipps, are administered.

The crossover was bought into sharp relief when FOS and TPO rulings over Sipp provider Berkeley Burke’s responsibility for investor losses in unregulated collective investment schemes appeared to contradict each other.

Pensions Omubdsman Anthony Arter says: “This important document should ensure that the customer is aware where they can go to when they need help to resolve their pension complaints.”

The new memorandum outlines a series of example cases that would be fielded by each complaints adjudicator.

For examples TPO will deal with general pension transfer complaints, complaints about charges or fees, fund switches, pensions liberation and misquotes.

Complaints about advice to transfer from a defined benefit occupational scheme, take out an annuity or go into drawdown, or advice on Sipp investments, will go to the FOS.

However, it notes there are still areas of crossover, for example. FOS can consider complaints about administration of personal and group personal pensions, but not occupational scheme administration, which is left to TPO.

There is no limit on TPO awards, which may be a factor in which body takes the case, the memorandum says. Its time limits on cases are shorter, however, which could also come into play.

The memorandum, which also commits the FOS and TPO to refer cases to each other where appropriate, will be reviewed after 12 months.

The FCA will also launch a consultation for firms today on how they may be asked to signpost to both FOS and TPO.

Recommended

Telephone-Phone-Business-Finance-General-700.jpg
3

FOS and Pensions Ombudsman at odds over new Sipp complaints deal

The Financial Ombudsman Service and The Pensions Ombudsman are at odds over the status of a new agreement on how to deal with Sipp claims. After a year of discussions, the two complaints adjudicators have sent conflicting messages over whether or not a new charter would be drawn up to clarify which pension complaints each […]

9

Divided and conquering: Is regulators’ thinking joined-up?

With an increasingly complex pensions and investment landscape, it can be tough to know exactly who is responsible for what when it comes to regulation. The FCA’s remit in particular is widening, as it attempts to work through its own Brexit strategy, but also take on responsibility for promoting competition, overseeing consumer credit, and shortly, […]

Pimfa’s Beasley hits back at criticism of FSCS stance

Pimfa board member and Richmond House Group managing director Paul Beasley has hit back at criticism of the trade body in a recent column from Money Marketing contributor Nic Cicutti. Earlier this month, Cicutti argued that the Financial Services Compensation Scheme should continue to cover claims for unregulated investments, and that Pimfa’s position “compounds the […]

3

Pensions ombudsman rejects complaint over LV= Sipp transfer

The Pensions Ombudsman has rejected a complaint against LV= after a customer lost £16,000 while transferring into a new pensions policy. Mr H complained that LV= failed to act on his instructions to cash in and reinvest his portfolios while in drawdown. The transfer represented an internal transfer from a LV= pension policy to a […]

Investment Clock Economic Update

In his latest Investment Clock economic report Ian Kernohan, Senior Economist at Royal London Asset Management, argues that ‘Lower for longer lives on’. Read the report here: The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

General-Business-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

NS&I courts adviser business by improving access

NS&I is looking to improve its relationships with advisers as it plans a raft of measures to improve how easy it is for IFAs to see their clients’ investments with the state-owned savings bank. In response to adviser frustrations that they cannot easily access valuations, maturity dates or other information on client investments with NS&I, […]

Justice-Fine-Ban-Court-Gavel-Judge-700x450.jpg

Investment fraudster charged with perverting course of justice

A trader convicted of fraud in a £5m investment scam now faces additional charges of perverting the course of justice. In January 2015, the FCA successfully scored a conviction against Alex Hope after he ran a collective investment scheme without authorisation. Hope told investors that he was an exceptional foreign exchange trader, and could double […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment