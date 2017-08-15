Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FOS pension transfer and Sipp complaints rise

By

Home-House-Paper-Chain-700x450.jpgThe number of complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service about Sipps and pension transfers continues to increase, latest data shows.

Between April and June this year, FOS received another 678 Sipp enquiries, an increase of more than 50 per cent from the 427 reported over the same period in 2016.

Half of the cases that made it through to an Ombudsman ruling were upheld.

While they began at a lower level, the number of FOS enquiries about occupational pension transfers and opt-outs also ticked up from 135 to 160, an increase of 19 per cent. These complaints were less likely to be upheld though, with 29 per cent ruling in favour of the consumer.

Enquiries about other personal pensions fell slightly, from 965 to 839, as did complaints about investment Isas, falling from 381 to 316.

Cash Isas generated 203 enquiries, a decrease from the 329 reported the previous year.

Across all complaints, 35 per cent were upheld between April and March, down from 48 per cent in the same period in 2016. More than half of all complaints still relate to payment protection insurance.

The Financial Ombudsman Service is due to begin assessing complaints regarding claims management companies once the FCA takes over regulation of the sector after the passage of The Financial Guidance and Claims Bill, which is currently running through Parliament, today’s update also noted.

Recommended

2

Sipp provider accused of gagging FOS complaints

A Sipp provider has been accused of sending “threatening” letters to clients to stop them allowing Financial Ombudsman Service decisions against the firm to go public. Carey Pensions helped clients transfer their pensions into higher risk investments after cold-callers introduced transfer business to the firm. Hundreds of customers moved money without financial advice into investments […]

FOS principal reveals keys to defending complaints

The Financial Ombudsman Service has reiterated its advice to IFAs to make suitability reports as tailored and personalised to the client as possible. Speaking at our Money Marketing Interactive conference today, FOS principal ombudsman Richard Thompson outlined how advisers can best mount a defence at the FOS when faced with a complaint. Thompson said: “The […]

Thumbnail

Employer iPMI responsibilities could continue to escalate, says Jelf

New laws in Dubai will put the burden of providing international private medical insurance (iPMI) firmly on the shoulders of the employer in order to maintain the country’s leading healthcare facilities. With 10,000 UK nationals having moved to the country since 2007 and only 16.5 per cent of the total 8.2 million people living there being Emiratis, Jelf Employee Benefits believes this move was inevitable and employer responsibilities could continue to escalate in future.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Gold-Coins-700x450.jpg

OMGI launches first CoCo fund as convertibles demand rises

Old Mutual Global Investors has launched its first CoCos fund as new research suggests there is a resurgence in asset allocation to convertible bonds. The Old Mutual Financials Contingent Capital fund will be managed by Lloyd Harris and Rob James with 75 per cent in contingent convertible bonds, while 25 per cent will go to equity instruments, collective […]

1

Divided and conquering: Is regulators’ thinking joined-up?

With an increasingly complex pensions and investment landscape, it can be tough to know exactly who is responsible for what when it comes to regulation. The FCA’s remit in particular is widening, as it attempts to work through its own Brexit strategy, but also take on responsibility for promoting competition, overseeing consumer credit, and shortly, […]

Latest careers

IFA / Wealth Manager

Edinburgh, Perth & Glasgow - £35,000 - £45,000 + Benefit + Bonus + Flexible Working - Target Income £90,000 - £100,000 +

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Martin Evans 15th August 2017 at 12:18 pm

    I wonder, will be ever see figures presented as a percentage of the total business written. When you say the number of complaints 678 and increase of 50%, this actually represents most likely 0.01% of actual business written.
    When will the industry be judged on a true reflective figures?

Leave a comment