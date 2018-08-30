Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Succession to compensate after battle over advice responsibility

By

Succession Wealth Management has been ordered to pay compensation despite arguing it should not be responsible for the advice that was complained about.

In an upheld ruling, the Financial Ombudsman Service says Succession should have advised the complainants, Mr and Mrs D, to use their yearly Isa allowance to avoid a potential capital gains tax liability.

However it is not satisfied that Mr and Mrs D were advised to do this and the adviser should have at least made them aware of the possibility of using their Isa allowance.

In August 2012 Succession Group bought Mellors Associates and its clients were then novated into Succession Wealth Management.

Succession says Mr and Mrs D were allocated to a new adviser but they did not re-engage its services after the takeover of Mellors Associates.

It argues it was not liable for the advice as the sale and purchase agreement from August 2012 does not state it would take responsibility for advice given by, or complaints against, Mellors Associates.

However, Mr and Mrs D have provided numerous pieces of evidence such as emails to show they had re-engaged Succession Wealth and have been getting ongoing advice.

While Mr and Mrs D have not suffered a financial loss as result of Succession Wealth’s actions they are now aware of the potential capital gains tax liability.

A FOS investigator recommended £500 compensation for the upset caused and said Mr and Mrs D may wish to seek independent financial advice.

If they do, Succession Wealth should cover the cost of this up to £1,000, subject to Mr and Mrs D supplying a valid invoice.

Succession Wealth disagreed with the investigator’s view and said it was confused about the FOS’s jurisdiction as the event referred to pre-dates its regulatory permissions and trading date – February 2014.

It would also like to know how the investigator arrived at £1,000 figure for the adviser’s fee and £500 compensation.

The matter was passed on to ombudsman Dara Islam who says Succession Wealth’s services were engaged from at least June 2013, and it is the correct business against whom the complaint is made.

Islam orders Succession Wealth to Pay Mr and Mrs D £500 compensation for the upset caused and £1,000 for financial advice subject to the production of a valid invoice.

A Succession Wealth spokesman says: “It is right there is an ombudsman to deal with matters like this and we will abide by the decision.”

Recommended
2

FOS Sipp complaints almost double in 12 months

The number of new complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service concerning Sipps has nearly doubled in the last year, latest data shows. FOS stats released this morning show the adjudicator handled 521 new Sipp cases between April and June 2017. This has now risen to 922 for the same period in 2018. In total, the […]
1

FOS training should be top of reform list, reviewer says

Staff training and management capability must be front and centre in a full cultural reform of the Financial Services Ombudsman, says former Which? chief executive Richard Lloyd. MPs on the Treasury Select Committee met to discuss Lloyd’s independent review into the FOS yesterday. The review was carried out after a Channel 4 documentary in March […]

Artemis Monthly Distribution Fund: positioning and outlook

Managers James Foster and Jacob de Tusch-Lec outline the fund’s investment approach and discuss current investment themes and outlook for the bond and equity markets. As James and Jacob confirm, the Artemis Monthly Distribution Fund’s aim is to generate an income from both equities and bonds. They explain their investment approach in each asset class, the sectors where they are […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Millennials seeking more pensions support from employers

More than half of millennials want their employer to do more to explain pensions and benefits, Prudential research shows. The June survey of 1,178 adults finds 24 per cent of millennials admit to not having a pension fund and 27 per cent do not believe that pensions are relevant to their generation. While 66 per […]

Pensions committee chair Frank Field quits Labour party

Work and pensions select committee chairman and veteran Birkenhead MP Frank Field has decided to quit Labour over the party’s failure to act on anti-Semitism and bullying allegations. The MP, who has been instrumental in inquiries into defined benefit pension transfers, the collapse of BHS and Carillion, the FCA’s approach to Sipp supervision, and the […]

Choosing the key to success

Client segmentation debate thrown open by Prod rules

The reaction of one adviser to hearing about the FCA’s new Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook, commonly known as Prod, sums up how many are feeling I imagine: “One more thing to worry about, excellent!” Essentially, Prod means advisers will need some form of process in place to make sure the right target markets […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com