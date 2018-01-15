FOS: â€˜We are not a consumer championâ€™

Money Marketing
The chief executive of the Financial Omubdsman Service has rejected claims that the adjudicator is too consumer-focused in its approach.

Appearing before some of the MPs on the Treasury committee today, Caroline Wayman said that the FOS’ objective was to decide complaints on a fair basis for both firms and individuals.

She said: “We are not a consumer champion. Its not our job to advance the cases of the individual, but what we are doing is providing a level playing field.

“What we are trying to do is provide fairness to both parties…There’s absolutely no question of us shifting in terms of that core impartiality.”

On average, the FOS upholds just over a third of complaints in favour of the consumer, but for some products like Sipps this is higher, at around 50 per cent.

Wayman also defended the organisation in the wake of criticism over staff satisfaction. In reviews on the workplace directory Glassdoor, only 9 per cent approved of the FOS’ management,  Labour MP John Mann, chairing the session, said.

The FOS, which has around 3,500 staff, is currently transitioning to a model where it is broadening some of the specialisms amongst its ombudsmen to avoid “queues at the front end”.

Wayman gave the example of insurance adjudicators who would be confined to pet or boiler insurance, as opposed to specialising in a wider sub-set of insurance complaints or insurance as a whole.

Wayman said: “We have fantastic staff but we have had a very ambitious change programme, changing the heart of what we do, and that can be very difficult.

“At times, we haven’t done as well with our communications as we would like too.”

“We recognise we have got work to do in terms of moving forward with staff engagement. We want our staff to feel involved and part of the ombudsman service.”

