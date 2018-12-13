Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FOS backs claimants against embattled Sipp provider

By

The Financial Ombudsman Service has issued several preliminary decisions in favour of three claimants who invested more than £36,000 into the Ethical Forestry scheme through Liberty Sipp.

The investments were made after being approached by introducer Avacade, which cold called the clients and discussed moving their pensions with them.

The FOS adjudicator finds Liberty Sipp breached duty of care to clients because it ought to have known “there was a high chance that a lot, if not all, of the business introduced by Avacade, would contain a high risk of significant consumer detriment”.

Therefore it was not “fair or reasonable for Liberty to have accepted [the clients’] applications on the basis and manner proposed”.

The individuals are being represented by solicitors Anthony Philip James & Co, which says it has another 500 similar cases lodged with FOS against Liberty Sipp for clients, with a combined value of more than £18m.

APJ financial mis-selling solicitor Glyn Taylor says he is delighted the FOS has recognised Liberty Sipp had a responsibility to carry out due diligence on the business it accepted from Avacade.

Taylor argues Liberty Sipp should be liable for client losses as it agreed to accept such a large amount of questionable business from Avacade.

Liberty Sipp now has an opportunity to appeal the preliminary decisions but Taylor says he is confident the FOS will issue similar decisions on behalf of more clients.

A FOS spokeswoman notes: “Consumers don’t need to use an intermediary to bring a complaint to us. They can come to us directly, and our service is free.”

Liberty Sipp was not available for comment at the time of publication.

Recommended
21

Claimants to pursue Liberty Sipp over unregulated investments

A group of 27 investors is taking action against Liberty Sipp over allegations it was responsible for losses incurred from risky investments. Wixted & Co Solicitors has issued a case in the Circuit Commercial Court in Bristol against Liberty Sipp. The firm is also acting on behalf of investors in a claim against Berkeley Burke. […]
3

Pension liberation scheme lands payday lenders with ban

The Insolvency Service has banned three payday loan directors for using pension liberation money to pay off the company’s debt. Speed-e-Loans.com directors Philip Miller, Robert Alan Davies, and Daniel Jonathan Miller have been banned for nine, six and five years respectively. Their misconduct caused the loss of over £1.2m investors’ money. In July 2012, the firm’s […]
1

FCA fines focus on individuals as average penalty jumps

The FCA has turned the focus of its fines from companies to individuals in 2018, latest data suggests. An analysis from law firm Clyde and Co shows that while the total value of fines levied by the regulator in the year to date has dropped sharply compared to 2017, the average amount individuals are being […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

US bank cuts pay rates for lowest-producing advisers

Advisers at US bank Wells Fargo will see their pay rate drop next year if they fail to meet revised revenue targets, according to Bloomberg. The news service reports that financial planners with more than seven years’ experience will need to generate 12-month revenue above $250,000 (£198,000) if they don’t wan’t to see their pay […]

Making sense of ESG popularity

The rise of ethical funds and sustainable investment brings into question just how broad and subjective the space can be   One of 2018’s most-used buzzwords in investment has been “ethical”. The rise in popularity of environmental, social and governance investing has been widespread, and in 2017 more than £1bn of net retail money flowed into […]

Pimfa publishes updated Mifid guide

The Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association has published an updated version of its Mifid II feedback template and guide.  Both documents jointly authored with the Tax Incentivised Savings Association were originally issued for industry comment in June 2018.  The updated template and guide reflect the feedback received from Pimfa’s product  governance and template testing working groups.  […]

Comments

There are 5 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Grey Area 13th December 2018 at 1:48 pm

    And so it begins…

  2. Philip Castle 13th December 2018 at 3:27 pm

    @GA – as you said in a previous articlee post and I agree with you, in the BB case,
    ” It is worth noting what the FOS said BB should have done and the judge agreed…

    Identified SA (the investment in question) as a high-risk, speculative and non-standard investment, so it should have carried out sufficient due diligence.

    Considered whether SA was appropriate for a pension scheme.

    Ensured that the investment was genuine and not a scam, or linked to fraudulent activity.

    Independently verified that SA’s assets were real and secure, and the investment operated as claimed.

    Ensured that the investment could be independently valued, both at point of purchase and subsequently.

    Ensured Mr C’s SIPP wouldn’t become a vehicle for a high-risk and speculative investment that wasn’t a secure asset, and could be a scam.”

    With the above. none of tht is regulated advice, it is just common sense. That is the failure in duty of care (similar to the bankers duty of care, which is over 100 years old) that means these cases will be upheld by FOS and if they went to court they would be too and at more cost to the SIPP providers when they loose, unlike FOS which is a less expensive way or resolving the bl$$dy obvious.

  3. David Allan 13th December 2018 at 4:56 pm

    The “Appropriateness” test has been around since 2009 for non-reg products to retail customers, of course FOS will uphold these.

    • Philip Castle 13th December 2018 at 5:13 pm

      I forgot about that, but then I would as I only do advised business, but you would have thought that firms claiming to do only execution only would have those rules at the forefront of their mind!

  4. Paul Moll 13th December 2018 at 5:41 pm

    It’s the lure of easy money it has very strong appeal………

    Do the deals, take the money and then unload the problem to someone else and live in the proceeds……. of crime

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com